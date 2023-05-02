Today's Al Roker makes appearance on rival network in surprise new video

Al Roker is one of Today's longest-running meteorologists and a much-loved member of the show.

However, over the weekend, the NBC star made a surprise appearance on rival TV show GMA to surprise his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts.

She was more than made up by her husband's sweet words, which can be heard in the video below. Al was also joined by his three children, Courtney, Leila and Nick, via video link.

Fans, meanwhile, remarked on the sweet gesture. "This is so sweet," one wrote, while another commented: "This is so heartwarming." A third added: "What a lovely surprise!"

It's been an exciting time for Al and his family, as his oldest daughter Courtney, 35, announced that she was expecting her first baby in March.

The mom-to-be shared the news on Instagram with a video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby, set to pictures of the couple and then videos of their sonogram.

© Instagram Al and Deborah recently became empty-nesters as son Nick left home for college

"A new adventure is about to begin," she captioned her post with a baby bottle emoji.Al enthusiastically commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," and added: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom, wrote: "This is so very exciting!!!"

The news is extra special for Al's family, who have been through a difficult time over the last few months due to the star's ill health.

Luckily, the beloved weatherman is now recovered, but he gave everyone a fright at the end of 2022 when he was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.

© Getty Images Al is delighted that he is about to become a granddad

The NBC star took two months off work to recover and has since spoken out in praise of his family and co-stars, who were his rocks during the difficult time.

Chatting to HELLO! in January, Dylan Dreyer - who filled in for Al during his absence - opened up about her co-star and how she was so relieved when he started to recover, and that the Today team were all excited to see him back.

"When he started to get better, we were like, 'well, what does this mean? Is he gonna come back?'. Everyone kept saying that he would pull back and not work as much. I was like 'do you not know Al?'

"He is the hardest working person in this business. If he feels like he can work the way he always has, he will."

