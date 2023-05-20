Frida Redknapp sparks major fan reaction after flaunting toned abs in tiny crop top

Frida Redknapp left fans speechless on Friday when she was spotted sporting another flawless gym-ready look for a gruelling workout in her back garden.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old mother-of-five was a vision as she flaunted her impeccably toned abs in a white sports bra which she paired with charcoal grey leggings and a pair of white trainers. The star is incredibly passionate about health and fitness and often shares her words of wisdom in the captions of her fitness updates.

This time, the blonde beauty had an inspirational message for fans and penned: "Frida’s Home Workouts [strong emoji] Let’s keep our bodies moving [smiley face emoji]. I hope that most of you have found a workout routine that fits into your schedule.

"For longterm results being consistent with your training is hugely important. However, if you still haven’t managed to find the time or motivation, don’t worry at all, just start with a couple of short sessions a week and gradually build it up. You will feel great [smiley face emoji]. Turn up the music (or headphones if you have a napping baby next to you [laughing face emoji]). Take care of yourself inside out, it is so important. Your best friend and supporter should always be YOU.

"This week I was grateful to fit in my first golf round in 9 months, it was great to get some fresh air and spend some quality time with my wonderful husband Jamie and some good friends.

It’s been a busy week so far with the kids and work. The weekend ahead will be the same. Love being busy! Hoping we get some [sun] too [fingers crossed emoji].

Fans went wild for the impressive update. "Would love to see you do some kind of fitness show that people can join hun with," one fan penned. To which Frida eagerly replied: "That would be great fun I agree."

A second added: "Yes I do I save and alternate them...do you have an app? You're simply amazing." A third agreed, adding: " I [am] starting thank you Frida x." In the detailed caption, Frida also gave an exact breakdown of how she did her session, in the hope of inspiring others.

As mentioned by the star, on Wednesday, she enjoyed a fun day out playing golf with her husband Jamie and their friends. Frida showed off her supermodel credentials once again and was captured sporting a white polo top and a fabulous navy blue skort. The skort was not only the perfect uniform for her golfing day, but it also highlighted her incredible sky-high legs.

She paired the look with white trainers emblazoned with a silver stripe and a navy blue cap which saw her iconic blonde tresses swept into a ponytail. It's safe to say, whether it's a gruelling gym session or an ab-baring bikini - Frida always looks flawless!

