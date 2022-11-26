Jamie Redknapp has confessed that he has been battling knee injuries for years, and on Saturday revealed that he had undergone surgery to fix the issue.

SEE: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares ultra-rare photos of 'special' teenage son

The footballer shared a photo from his hospital bed, where he was surrounded by machines, and had two long white socks, and a black brace around his right leg. In his caption, he opened up about his ongoing health issue, and confessed that he had previous surgeries to help the issue, although these weren't initially to correct the problem.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's baby son Raphael takes after his dad in sweet way

In a second photo, he revealed that he had metal plates inserted, joking that he would set off "X-ray machines at the airport".

LOOK: Jamie Redknapp shares touching family photos to mark baby Raphael's special milestone

READ: Jamie Redknapp pens touching message to young son

In a lengthy caption, he explained: "So I have finally decided to fix my knee and get a full knee replacement. When I was just 18 I had of all of the meniscus removed from the inside of my right knee, hence making it being bone on bone and taking away the cushion that protects it.

"It has given me constant problems since. Whilst I was playing I had to have physio appointments at all hours. With the help of the incredible Kevin Lidlow it was a constant battle to keep the swelling down and pain under control, but after at least 12 surgeries I have decided to have it done."

He also revealed that his son was partly the reason he opted for the procedure, saying: "Having a young baby has also made this decision easier, as I need to be as mobile as possible so I can chase that little speedy rascal around."

Jamie underwent surgery

He concluded by thanking the surgical team that worked on him and shared his excitement for his "next chapter". And with an optimistic outlook, he teased that he at least had the World Cup to keep him occupied during his recovery.

Fans rushed to give their support to Jamie, as one said: "Hope it heals up fast son! Will only improve your golf game!" and a second added: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Jamie!!"

READ: Harry Redknapp details 'difficult' period when Louise Redknapp and his son Jamie divorced

WOW: Jamie Redknapp shares beachside photo with bikini-clad wife on 'perfect anniversary'

A third penned: "Feel better!! Titanium knee sounds pretty cool tho," and a fourth commented: "All the best ledge!"

He also got support from former England footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa, who penned: "Speedy recovery broski, ps I'm gonna have to go thru that process soon & I’m not looking forward to it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.