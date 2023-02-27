Frida Redknapp looks flawless in striking new photo – and wow! The Swedish model is married to former footballer Jamie

Frida Redknapp sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday with a gorgeous new modelling photo.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five shared a breathtaking black and white snapshot of herself posing for the camera with her head turned slightly to one side.

The talented model looked flawless in her black tank top which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

As for her hair, the blonde beauty styled her sleek tresses into a central parting, allowing for the wispy strands around her face to float behind her.

Frida looked flawless

Alongside her photo, Frida enthusiastically penned: "Happy Monday to you all."

Fans and friends were blown away by Frida's jaw-dropping update, with one writing: "Natural beauty," followed by a red heart emoji, whilst a second gushed: "So beautiful."

"Stunning," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "Effortless." Frida's new post even attracted the attention of her husband, Jamie, who was quick to share a bright red heart emoji in the comments section.

Frida's sensational update comes after Jamie shared a candid insight into their marriage. During a recent appearance on The John Bishop Show, the football pundit explained: "One of my best friends introduced us so that made it quite easy... Frida had just gone through a divorce a couple of years ago.

Frida and Jamie share a blended family

"He said, 'You guys are made for each other, you've got the same interests'. And yeah, thankfully she's incredible, she's a great mum, ticks every box, it's just perfect! I'm very lucky."

Frida shares four children with American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. She is also now a proud mum to son Raphael, one, with former footballer Jamie. The couple welcomed their son in 2021, just one month after tying the knot in October 2021 at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

The couple welcomed Raphael in November 2021

Jamie, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

