TIME FOR YOU: I spend all day listening to others offload– here's how I unwind

This week we spoke to Nadia Alibhai, AKA Nadia The Osteopath, This Morning's resident expert in musculoskeletal health about how she unwinds after a stressful day of treating clients

Nadia you're so busy, what's the one thing you do to treat yourself?

"My regular end-of-day ritual is a bath. Because I spend a lot of time standing during the day, it allows a chance for my muscles to recoup, relax and revive.

"I light a natural soy wax candle and add Epsom Bath salts infused with juniper and lavender for relaxation and stress relief. Epsom Bath Salts can help reduce stress levels and tension due to their high magnesium content and the scent of the lavender provides a calming effect and helps to restore the body's energy reserves in case of fatigue. "

What is it about relaxing in the bath that makes you happy?

"I find when I’m relaxed and chilled, I’m less irritable which allows me to be in the moment and embrace the day and think about all the good things that have happened in the day, so I find being relaxed allows me to be happier."

"I enjoy the time to myself, to just be and recoup. When I’m in my osteopathy clinic, I treat around 15 patients a day, one after another and each of them will be going through a tough time, whether that’s body pain or emotional stress, so my time for myself is a chance for me to offload the stress. It gives me a sense of peace and allows me to zone out and be in the moment.

Do you do anything during your bath?

"When I’m in the bath I like to focus on my breathing techniques so I do diagram breathing where I breathe in and picture a balloon inside my tummy. Air goes inside the balloon and the tummy gets bigger and as I breathe out the air leaves the balloon and the tummy gets smaller. This allows me to be in the moment and reconnect with myself."

Do you have a bath every day?

Yes, not only to clean myself but also to relax not only my body but my mind. It also helps if I have achy muscles as my job is physical so it’s also like a massage to my body without getting a massage."

I used to be a shower girl, but after I had my daughters, Mimi and Lulu, I felt I needed more time to myself where I could close the door, light some scented aromatherapy candles, play jazz music, so the room is filled with healing and relaxation

