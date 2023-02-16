TIME FOR YOU: The 90-second ritual that wakes me up more than coffee Psychotherapist Anna Mathur explains why self-care isn’t always about comfort, and how a 90-second morning ritual nurtures her wellbeing every day

Welcome to Time For You, HELLO!'s brand new series that asks wellness experts for the one thing they do every day to boost their mood – take notes!

This week we spoke to psychotherapist Anna Mathur, who specialises in giving advice on anxiety and overwhelm, about the one way she makes time for herself every day.

Anna, what's the one thing you do every day that's just for you?

"This might not sound like much of a treat, but when I have my shower in the morning, I start out with the familiar heat, before turning the dial down to the coldest setting for 60-90 seconds, before turning it back up again.

"It's not something I’d have ever considered a treat in the past, but it has moved from being an experiment to try and get rid of a tension headache that paracetamol wouldn’t touch, to a valued and habitual part of my day, that has a huge impact on my happiness."

Anna turned to cold showers to cure her headaches

Wait, how does a cold shower make you happy?

"The cold water encourages a release of endorphins (also known as happy hormones) and fights fatigue amongst many other benefits.

"There’s always a part of me that doesn’t want to turn the temperature down, but I have learnt to look beyond the discomfort, towards the sense of energy and the zing that runs through my bones for hours.

"I have come to crave my cold shower which is far more effective in waking up my mind and nourishing my nervous system than the coffees that chase it!"

But… What do you enjoy about a cold shower?

"I am always filled with a glowing sense of accomplishment after my cold blast. It’s such a valuable lesson in discipline, pushing through temporary discomfort in pursuit of doing something good.

"Sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves is the thing we least want to do! Self-care isn’t always about comfort, but about doing things we know nurture and serve our wellbeing. I never leave the shower feeling the same as I did when I went in!"

Anna takes a cold shower every day

And you take a cold shower every day?

"Yes. I do it daily! Every day I tell myself that I don’t have to turn that dial down, but 99% of the time, I choose to, because I have become accustomed to the benefits.

"I've been enjoying these cold blasts for about three years now. I also love to challenge myself to swim in the sea, or lakes if I’m around them."

How did you first get into cold showers?

"I began to see cold water therapy mentioned in numerous places and started researching the benefits. One headache-filled day in the pandemic, I decided I’d try it. I managed 30 seconds but felt utterly triumphant like I’d accomplished something huge!

"At first, my breathing was erratic, but now I’m so used to the sensation that I can breathe steadily and welcome the water rather than tensing against it."

