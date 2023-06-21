TIME FOR YOU: The brain-clearing trick that helps me problem-solve

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Busy brain? Try this mind-clearing trick to help you problem solve
 Dr. PawPaw co-founder Pauline Paterson shares how her me-time helps her solve work problems

Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

Welcome to Time For You, HELLO!'s series that asks wellness experts for the one thing they do every day to boost their mood – take notes!

This week we spoke to skincare oracle Pauline Paterson, co-founder of Dr. PawPaw, about the one way she makes time for herself every day - and how it helps her solve work dilemmas. 

Having just launched Dr. PawPaw's first skincare range, Your Gorgeous Skin, Pauline is busier than ever, so her me-time has taken on a whole new importance, especially when it comes to clearing her busy mind.

Pauline, how do you spend your me-time?

It has to be exercise! In particular my Peloton. I absolutely love the flexibility and convenience of it. I can walk to my garage in seconds, close the door and be ready to go. I don’t have to worry about traveling to a gym, class schedules or making sure the kids are looked after, I can exercise any time of the day too and create my own schedule.

I can also easily tailor my workout to how I'm feeling or what I want - it has everything from high-impact spinning to yoga and meditation. 

So convenient, why does working out make you happy?

Even if I have had the worst day, or I'm feeling angry, or stressed out and tired, by the end of my workout I feel so much better, more energised and happier.

Music really helps my mood too, so it’s great you can select your music depending on how you're feeling. Sometimes I opt for the Feel Good Ride session and the music, self-love and self-confidence talks from the trainer on this make me feel instantly better and happier. 

What do you enjoy most about spinning?

I enjoy getting into the zone, locking the world away and focussing on myself. I get instant gratification from exercising on the Peloton as I'm selecting exactly what I need based on my mood that day.

I’ll often replay work situations in my head whilst exercising and by the time I finish the workout I have solutions and everything is so much clearer. I really enjoy taking care of my physical health too as well as my mind. 

How often do you use your Peloton?

A minimum of three times a week, up to five times.

It’s not always as often as I would like - my work diary does dictate and take over on occasion but no matter what kind of work week I have I always make the time at the weekend and I do a longer session too.

How long have you been using your Peloton?

Ever since I hit 40, which was five years ago now. I was doing nothing at all when it came to exercise, so I decided I needed to change that in order to keep a healthy mind and body. I got a cheap exercise bike and used that for around a year to make sure it worked for me and that I enjoyed it.

I then moved onto the Peloton right before the first lockdown, which I’m so glad I did as both myself and my husband could exercise at home and we could escape and block out the world without traveling any further than the garage.

Four years on, I still love it and even the kids get involved now too!

