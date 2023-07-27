Tori Kelly breaks silence as she reveals 'unexpected health challenges': 'I'm heartbroken'

Tori Kelly has broken her silence after she was reportedly rushed to hospital on Sunday after she collapsed during a meal with friends.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of a handwritten note in which she expressed her heartbreak over her "unexpected health challenges", although she did not reveal exactly what she is battling.

© Getty Tori Kelly was reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing during dinner

The note read: "Hi friends … as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you."

Thankfully, Tori's health is improving, but she admitted more investigating into what caused her health decline needs to be done. "I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.

She added. "Of course, I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she continued, referring to her new EP, Tori, and her now-canceled performance at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.

© Getty Tori Kelly is facing some 'unexpected health challenges'

Tori concluded: "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on Friday! I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

© Instagram/Tori Kelly Tori Kelly shared a statement on social media

The singer's message comes after her husband, André Murillo, shared an update on her health on Wednesday following news of her hospital stay. "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," he posted on his Instagram Stories. "Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers." He added: "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!"

© Getty Tori's husband, André Murillo, said she is 'not out of the woods'

TMZ was the first to break the story of Tori's health woes, claiming she collapsed on Sunday night while out for dinner with friends in downtown LA. The site claimed she was "out for a while" after her heartbeat quickened.

Tori's friends reportedly rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she was placed in the ICU after doctors discovered blood clots around her lungs and legs.