LeBron James speaks out on 18-year-old son Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest – details
The Lakers star has three kids with wife Savannah James

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas
Beatriz Colon
LeBron James and his family are by his son's side following his trip to the hospital after a medical emergency on Monday.

The NBA legend's eldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, who he shares with wife Savannah James, was in basketball practice on Monday when he suffered from cardiac arrest.

Bronny, an incoming freshman at the University of Southern California and a rising basketball star, is already in stable condition following the incident.

In a statement on behalf of the James family, a spokesperson said: "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," adding: "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

LeBron and his wife have two other children, son Bryce Maximus, 16, and daughter Zhuri Nova, eight.

