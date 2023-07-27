Oprah Winfrey showcases her stunning trim physique as she arrives at restaurant on the Amalfi Coast

Oprah Winfrey was seen embracing the charm of the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday, as she relished an open-air meal in Nerano's renowned restaurant, Lo Scoglio.

The 69-year-old media mogul exhibited an effortlessly chic look, arriving at the popular celebrity dining spot by boat, after vacationing on the $400M superyacht Rising Sun, owned by businessman David Geffen.

Oprah, who last year publically committed to a 'reset' of her weight loss journey, showcased her trimmer figure in a casual ensemble.

Donning a white-striped T-shirt paired with cropped trousers, she exuded a sense of comfort and confidence. Her choice of simple sunglasses added a touch of classic elegance while providing much-needed sun protection.

© MEGA/Getty Oprah Winfrey is seen arriving at the restaurant Lo Scoglio

A host of famous faces, including Sting, David Beckham, and Jennifer Lopez, have previously enjoyed the hospitality at Lo Scoglio.

Oprah appeared to be in good company as she disembarked the boat, receiving assistance as she made her way to the beachside restaurant.

Meanwhile, David's superyacht has been a buzzing hotspot for other celebrities, with Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Judd Apatow, and Amy Schumer all making appearances last week.

© MEGA/Getty Oprah has recently lost 40lbs on WW

Oprah's Italian adventure follows her resolution last year to 'reset' her approach to weight loss. A long-time ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers), she spoke openly about her yo-yo dieting history and her dedication to a healthier lifestyle.

In a candid Instagram video, Oprah, who once weighed 237lbs, shared her post-holiday plans to recalibrate her eating habits, saying: "Time for a reset. I'm clearing out my fridge. You know we had 12 people over the house over the holidays... And I gotta say, we ate every day like food had just been invented."

© MEGA/Getty Oprah looks incredible in chic white ensemble

Promoting the WW points-based plan that previously helped her lose 40 pounds, Oprah encouraged her 20.4 million followers to join her on this new wellness journey: "Let's do our day one together. Not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week."

Her relatable approach to health and wellness extended to her 2023 WW marketing contract. Despite her share in the company decreasing to 2%, Oprah has agreed to serve as an adviser for the organization until May 2025.

Oprah Winfrey prepares her favorite pasta - without cream or butter!

Oprah first joined WW in August 2015 and within 15 months she had dropped more than 40lbs. "I can honestly tell you; I struggle no more. I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived," she said in an ad for the company at the time.

Speaking in a press release, she added: "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works.

"I would say to anyone who's thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life."

In the January 2016 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, she touched on why she decided to join the program, writing: "I was fed up with my lose-and-gain again routine. I had enough of no-carb regimens. Some people can live without bread and pasta, but it just doesn't make sense to me."