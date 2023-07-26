Strictly's Giovanni Pernice worries fans as he's forced to cancel show – details

Giovanni Pernice sparked concern among his fans on Wednesday when he revealed that an injury will prevent him from taking part in several upcoming stage performances.

The 2021 Strictly champion released a video on Instagram where he shared the disappointing news and more information about what he'll be missing out on, which you can watch below…

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice opens up about shock injury

The star's fans were quick to show their support and send their well-wishes, with one commenting: "Look after yourself Giovanni, your health has to come first".

Others added: "Sorry to hear this Giovanni, but rest that ankle, that's the most important thing," and: "Get some TLC and some well deserved rest. That's the best medicine. Good luck Giovanni."

The pro dancer has been enjoying performing alongside his co-star and close friend Anton du Beke and recently delighted fans when he marked Anton's 57th birthday with a sweet series of videos, including one where he jokingly referred to the Strictly judge as his "sweetheart".

As the pair enjoyed a small spa break, Anton prepared to head to the pool when Giovanni started the joke with him. Anton reciprocated, calling the hunk his "darling" as he sauntered off.

Other clips taken during the day showed the pair in a hotel following a shopping trip, with another one showing Anton enjoying a celebratory sparkling water with lime cordial, while Giovanni opted for a still water.

Anton looked incredibly stylish for his big day, wearing a turquoise jacket and a pair of shorts, and while Giovanni didn't give a glimpse at his full outfit, he could be seen in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and matching leather jacket.

Giovanni and Anton have an incredibly close bond with the pair even heading out on several nationwide tours together, including their current one, titled Him and Me.

The pair also filmed in Giovanni's home country of Italy earlier in the year with their travel series, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily. The show also saw Giovanni reunite with Rose Ayling-Ellis, with whom he lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2021.

The programme was very well received, and Anton and Giovanni made a sweet video as they celebrated the moment the BBC travel documentary was nominated for an NTA award.

Taking to Instagram, Giovanni posted a video of himself addressing his followers with a huge grin on his face. He commenced by saying: "Hello everyone… As you might know, I've been away for a long time. I'm back now in London and the first person I'm seeing is my other half, [who] is next to me right now."

The pair also appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, where they Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard to discuss their upcoming tour and commented on how their colleague Amy Dowden is doing following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Giovanni described Amy as a "fighter", while Anton said: "She's an incredible girl, and we're all wishing her as much love as we can and as send much support as we can.

"We're all on a group chat and we're with her through the whole journey. We can't wait to see her back on the show, fighting fit."