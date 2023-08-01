11 of the busiest women we know share what makes them happy – and it's not what you'd expect!

In honour of World Happiness Month, HELLO! spoke to some of the most successful women we know about what makes them happy. From authors to nutritionists, personal trainers to brand founders, their answers weren't what we expected.

World Happiness Month encourages us to celebrate the daily things that make us happy, and while you might imagine that it's the big things in life – holidays, luxury treats and career milestones - that make us happy, psychotherapist Lauren Baird explains that noticing tiny moments in the everyday is truly what helps us feel happier.

"Smelling coffee as it brews, stroking a pet, spotting an animal outdoors, hearing a song on the radio you love or a stranger giving you a warm smile are all micro moments in your day that spark a sense joy and wellbeing," she explains.

© Getty It's often small things that make us happy

Read on how the busiest women we know find happiness in the everyday…

Alison Young, beauty expert, presenter and author

Alison Young's pets brighten up her day

"I’m a huge animal lover and find that my horses and dogs are the best antidote to a busy day.

"I live on a farm with my Doberman, Jack Russell and three horses so when I’m not working I'm still kept busy and love being outdoors in the fresh air.

"I find an opportunity to switch off can also be a great way to open the mind to new ideas, and in fact, my most creative ideas often come when I’m mucking out the horses, driving a tractor round the field or walking the dogs!"

Hollie Grant, founder of The Bump Plan

Hollie Grant loves to spend time in nature

"I am lucky enough to live 8km away from one of the most stunning parts of the UK coastline – Lulworth Cove. Three times a week I walk there from home, with my four-month-old baby snuggled up against my chest in their baby carrier, and It’s my favourite time of day.

"My phone is packed away in my bag, my baby is peacefully dreaming, the views are incredible, and it gives me 90 minutes to clear my mind. To be honest, I usually have my best ideas on these walks, and when he’s too old or heavy to come with me, it’s a habit I’ll continue for years to come!"

Dr. Tiina Meder, dermatologist and founder of Meder Beauty

Dr. Tiina Meder loves swimming to make her happy

"Swimming has made me happy all my life. I know that swimming looks like the most boring sport ever but that's the closest approach to flying if you think about it.

"I feel so free and far away from my phone, emails and all this busy daily life.

"Swimming is such a monotonous physical activity focused on breathing and the smallest details of muscular movements - it takes a couple of minutes to switch in the meditation state and voila, all jumbled thoughts are gone effortlessly. Give me at least half of hour and I'll be serene for a day but if I can take a couple of hours in the open water it makes me happy for weeks."

Keisha Lawler, founder of Trepadora haircare

Keshia Lawler loves to relax with a book

"Getting lost in a good book is my happy place. I have cherished the escapism of reading since childhood. I love the feeling of being pulled into another world, another life, another time.

"Reading is my ultimate form of relaxation for my busy hyperactive mind. On a recent holiday in Crete, I couldn't help but pick up the wonderful book The Greek Islands by Lawrence Durrell. I loved the way he weaves ancient Greek mythology into the chapters of each island. Naturally, I started with Crete first and it did not disappoint. It added another layer of depth to my sensorial stay."

Joan Abebe, nutritionist and holistic health coach

Joan Abebe enjoys her morning coffee

"My morning cup of coffee truly makes me happy. It's a daily ritual and a moment to myself before work starts where I can just be still.

"I genuinely love the taste of a good cup of coffee. I don’t typically go out and buy my morning one, but always make it myself at home. I spend that time to just be by myself and the ritual process also makes me happy, as its comforting. It sets me up for a productive day after I’ve sat, chilled and had a moment to myself.

Dr. Naomi Potter, founder of Menopause Care

Noami Potter prioritises Park Run

"I do Park Run every Saturday morning and absolutely prioritise it over anything else. It's a failsafe way to brighten my day, while also being a mental reset.

"I love the amazing community spirit and it always makes me happy. My perfect day would start with Park Run, followed by a walk along the beach - anything that sees me outside with family and friends makes me happy.

Anna Mathur, psychotherapist and author

© Charlotte Gray Psychotherapist and mum Anna Mathur

"This might not sound like much of a treat, but when I have my shower in the morning, I start out with the familiar heat, before turning the dial down to the coldest setting for 60-90 seconds, before turning it back up again.

"It's not something I’d have ever considered a treat in the past, but it has moved from being an experiment to try and get rid of a tension headache that paracetamol wouldn’t touch, to a valued and habitual part of my day, that has a huge impact on my happiness.

"The cold water encourages a release of endorphins (also known as happy hormones) and fights fatigue.

"I am always filled with a glowing sense of accomplishment after my cold blast. It’s such a valuable lesson in discipline, pushing through temporary discomfort in pursuit of doing something good.

Dr. Anisha Patel, author and TV doctor

© Rex Dr. Anisha Patel regularly appears on Lorraine

"As a doctor, I have a relatively sedate job and I'm often chained to my desk writing my book, Everything You'd Hope To Never Know About Cancer, so movement is what makes me happy.

"When I was diagnosed with staged 3 bowel cancer, exercise kept me going during treatment because it allowed me to feel alive, and I now appreciate how privileged I am to be able to move.

"Not only do I receive a hit of endorphins after exercising, I feel stronger physically and mentally, ready to tackle the day head-on, safe in the knowledge that I am doing something positive for myself."

Sarah Bradden, acupuncturist

Sarah Bradden has specific ways to unwind after a busy week

"Having a long soak in the bath to mark the end of a busy day makes me happy. After dinner, I run a hot bath, with lots of candles and add magnesium salts and a beautiful bath oil. My children laugh at how many candles I light!

"When I take that time for myself, I feel better as it gives me space to think and keeps me in balance. When I’m balanced, I am happy. Life is busy with multiple spinning plates. It gives me time to stop, clear, process and recharge."

Michelle Elman, life coach and author

Michelle Elman likes to meditate for her happiness

"I love carving out some time to be alone and meditate. When I get stressed or feel overwhelmed, my mind gets busier and busier, so this is a practice I started to get myself out of my head and more present in my body.

"It helps me ground into reality and bring a perspective to all my problems. It's easy for me to think that every problem is a big deal, but meditation helps everything feel manageable again. It's also a way to get me off my phone. I always put my phone on airplane mode so there are no disruptions."

Carolyn Aronson, founder of It’s a 10 Haircare

Carolyn Aronson finds happiness in creativity

"Being creative makes me so happy. Since I was a little girl I’ve always loved design – always cutting out inspo from magazines that inspired me – it’s a big passion in life and anytime I can be creative it’s a real high for me.

"But first and foremost, family make me happy. We have a blended family which spans ages 20 – 2yrs and when I’m always happiest spending time with them."

