I quit my job at 44 and rediscovered my sense of self – here's what happened

Paul Webb of Black Bee Honey quit his career of 20 years to become a full-time beekeeper, finding happiness and confidence along the way

I'd been working in graphic design for 20 years and my sense of self was entirely wrapped up in being a designer.

That said, I had tuned out of my career and would often bore friends with complaints about how much I hated my work and my job, which I was becoming increasingly demotivated and frustrated with.

When the design agency I'd set up closed down in 2015, it allowed me the time and the headspace to reflect on my career and think hard about what I wanted to do in the future. And I realised my hobby of beekeeping was something I wanted to dedicate my time to.

Chris and Paul took up beekeeping in 2012 before making it their fulltime career

Way back in 2010, my business partner Chris Barnes and I went on a beekeeping course and we were captivated by the fascinating life of the honey bee and the craft of beekeeping.

We decided to get some bees for the back garden at our shared house in East London, and we rented out hives to our friends alongside our full-time jobs as graphic designers.

RELATED: I overhauled my entire life on a whim – here's what happened

Looking after 50,000 stinging insects in a wooden box is a big responsibility, not to mention challenging. But learning a traditional skill gave me much more self-belief than my job had done in 20 years. It removed me from sitting in front of a screen and offered me a connection to nature.

Paul found learning to be a beekeeper very rewarding

Since diving into the world of beekeeping, we'd installed over 50 hives across London and created a successful honey brand (Postcode Honey) which we were running alongside our full-time jobs so when my agency closed, it seemed like the obvious time to make the leap and turn beekeeping into my full-time job.

DISCOVER: How to be happy: 30 expert-approved tips to become your most optimistic self

Taking a leap out of my comfort zone was terrifying. For starters, the financial uncertainty was very much on my mind, but luckily my partner, Kate, was very supportive so I was able to keep my living costs down to a minimum.

Beekeeping helped Paul rediscover his sense of self

There were countless struggles when we set up the business, and I constantly felt a mixture of terror and exhilaration. But I did quickly notice that the more my world revolved around bees and honey, the more confidence I gained in what we were doing and the happier I felt.

READ: What are limiting beliefs and why are they stopping you from feeling happy?

I also noticed that my self-confidence increased significantly during those first few months of setting up the business, which I think came from the knowledge that I was doing something that I loved, that resonated with me and that had the ability to have a positive impact on the world around me.

Paul and Chris set up Black Bee Honey

I instinctively felt like I was going in the right direction and had a sense of contentment. The bees have connected me more deeply with nature and with myself. That’s a journey that will always lead you to a truer sense of happiness in your life.

Find out more about Black Bee Honey and visit our Happiness Hub for more inspirational stories.