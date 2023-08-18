Strictly’s Annabel Croft shares how stepping out of her comfort zone keeps her feeling upbeat

Wimbledon champ and Strictly contestant Annabel Croft is taking on her biggest challenge yet this autumn

Wimbledon champion Annabel Croft is stepping out of her comfort zone this autumn, taking to the dancefloor for Strictly Come Dancing. “There’s no question about it, it's a terrifying prospect,” Annabel told HELLO!. “I've never done anything like it before, but I'm willing to give it a go, I hope it's fun and I won't take myself too seriously.”

Taking a leap out of her comfort zone is something Annabel has mastered in recent months. This summer saw the tennis pro host the post-match interviews at the Wimbledon final for the first time, and while she’s been working as a broadcaster for several decades, this was a different ballgame.

“'I've been conducting tennis interviews for many, many years, but obviously hosting the Wimbledon finals was the biggest thing I've ever done. It was nerve wracking but I really enjoyed it.”

Annabel Croft is taking part in Strictly this year

Speaking of overcoming her fears when it comes to stepping out of her comfort zone, Annabel admitted she’s come a long way in the world of TV. “I used to have a panic attack about doing that kind of job.

“I definitely have pushed myself in my life into areas I didn't want to do. I learnt how to overcome those fears. I’ve found it gives you a lot more confidence when you do overcome those challenges, it's a good thing to push yourself a little bit.”

NEED TO KNOW: Strictly Come Dancing line-up: see full list of new contestants for 2023

Annabel sadly lost her husband Mel Coleman in May, but said exercise and her friends help her keep going when times get tough.

“I've been running for 20 years with a whole group of ladies and I know that whatever the weather, whether it's gale force wind, torrential rain, snow or sunshine, we always meet,” she shares.

Annabel Croft never shies away from a challenge

“We run early in the morning and then we have coffee afterwards and it's a really amazing mental pick me up. It improves my day and exercise is a massively important part of my life.”

NEED TO KNOW: Strictly Come Dancing: every pro taking part in 2023 series

When it comes to keeping fit, as well as her beloved tennis and running, Annabel practices yoga and plays padel, a sport she says is totally different from tennis and keeps her smiling during tough times.

Annabel Croft says padel is great fun

“When I first picked up the padel racket I absolutely loved it instantly. It is so much fun and you laugh a lot, and anyone can play. I play with friends and it equals the playing field a little bit more.

“Padel is slightly easier for people who haven't played tennis to just have a go. I do find myself laughing a lot, it's really fun.” Watch Annabel take to the Padel court below...

WATCH: Annabel Croft shows off her Padel skills

Another way Annabel connects with her friends is through her campervan project, which saw her and her three children, Amber, Lily and Charlie, overhaul and convert an old van into a mobile home.

They’ve been working on the project since 2021 and regularly take to the countryside on adventures.

“I absolutely love it,” she says of the campervan, affectionately named Vannabel. “It's such a family project. I have friends who also have campervans, so we made a pact that we'll meet up together and go in a convoy and find some really nice spots to explore. There's a lot to be enjoyed with it and also an area of life I had no idea about before!”

Game4Padel ambassador, Annabel Croft was at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre to open two new padel courts

Visit HELLO!'s Take A Leap hub for more ideas for stepping our of your comfort zone