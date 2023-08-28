Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson showcases incredible weightloss in form-fitting outfit

Lainey Wilson is radiating confidence and health after embracing a transformative year. The country music sensation flaunted her incredible weight loss at the star-studded A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson in New York City's avant-garde National Sawdust.

At 31, Lainey looked the picture of health as she captivated attendees with hits like Atta Girl, Wildflowers and Wild Horses, and Heart Like A Truck from her latest album, Bell Bottom Country.

Along with her music career, Lainey has also made a splash on the small screen with her memorable role in the Kevin Costner-led drama, Yellowstone.

Lainey's incredible journey to health didn’t involve any surgical shortcuts. Instead, she wholeheartedly embraced a new fitness regimen which included teaming up with a personal trainer.

© Rob Kim/Getty Lainey Wilson showcases her incredible weightloss

Swapping lengthy lunches for invigorating hikes and adopting running - a proven calorie torcher - played a pivotal role in her transformation, according to reports.

Nutritionally, Lainey opted for a holistic change, choosing fruits over desserts and fresh veggies over potato chips, whilst cutting out sugary beverages.

Beyond her fitness triumphs, the Heart Like a Truck singer has also been basking in the glow of love. She recently lifted the curtain on her romantic life, revealing a heartwarming relationship with Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, the erstwhile quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

© Rob Kim NLainey Wilson attends 'A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson' at National Sawdust

Their romance blossomed into the public eye when the duo dazzled the red carpet together at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas.

Gushing about their bond on The Bobby Bones Show, Lainey playfully remarked: "He's been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for two-and-a-half years." Describing Hodges as a "good dude", she emphasized how his athletic background synergizes perfectly with their relationship.

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," Lainey shared. Celebrating his athletic milestones, she added: "He was in the NFL, tried out for the Steelers, and even took a run with the LA Rams."

© Michael Hickey Lainey Wilson performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2023

Lainey's affections for Hodges are evident. Referring to him as "good as gold", she continued, "He's supportive and would never interfere with my ambitions. He's always cheering, 'Go get it, girl!'"

Fans started buzzing about their relationship after Lainey sported a Steelers jersey with Hodges' name during an opening for Luke Combs in Pittsburgh. The jersey prompted a playful Twitter exchange between the two, cementing the rumors.

© Terry Wyatt Lainey Wilson performs during 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee

Lainey's anecdote on The Bobby Bones Show also illuminated Hodges' camaraderie with her music peers. "He gets on like a house on fire with my friends.

It's amusing when he FaceTimes with them. I often joke, 'Stop stealing my friends!'", she laughed.

Curious about Hodges' unique moniker 'Duck'? Lainey explains: "His college football coach once told him he reminded him of his favorite quarterback from years past, who was called 'Duck'. The name just stuck."