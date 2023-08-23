Heidi Klum denies 900 calories a day diet - what does she eat?

The supermodel is the host of Germany's Next Top Model and a judge on America's Got Talent

Heidi Klum has been forced to defend herself after a new video sparked the wrong reaction from fans and media.

The AGT star took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and spoke directly to her social media followers after she made headlines for reportedly only consuming 900 calories a day.

The claims were made after she recently took part in an Instagram Q&A with fans, during which she revealed she ate a low-fat breakfast of poached eggs in chicken broth, and also divulged her weight.

However, this lead to incorrect stories about her consuming a dangerously low amount of calories per day.

Speaking directly to the camera in the video above, she said: "One I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life. Don't believe everything you read. I don't count my calories."

In the original video, Heidi stepped on the scales and revealed she weighs 140lbs, and she explained why she had done this.

"Someone asked me what I weighed, so I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed. People just put these things together."

Heidi insisted she didn't want people believing the articles and "possibly follow that, and that’s not good for them".As for how she really maintains her model physique - a healthy, balanced diet and exercise is key.

Her nutritionist, Oz Garcia, spoke to Women's Health and previously gave insight into what the 50-year-old eats.

One example of a daily diet for Heidi would be an egg based breakfast consisting of three organic scrambled egg whites with spinach, green peppers, spring onions and parsley. She'd add a small bowl of fresh fruit and tea without milk.

For lunch Heidi enjoys turkey with basmati rice or quinoa with stir-fried vegetables.

As for dinner; salmon with lemon and garlic and a mixed green salad with broccoli florets and cucumber dressed with olive oil would be favorable.

Contrary to the claims she consumes half the recommended calories for a female adult, Heidi told Buro 24/7: "I eat quite a lot. I just eat the right things."

She added: "Every day we cook something different."

The mom-of-four doesn't go crazy with exercise, but loves to be active. Heidi enjoys jogging outside, and she's also fond of hiking, trampolining, circuit training, yoga and tennis.

"I don’t really exercise that much," she added. "I don’t think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit [regularly], I think that’s important."

