Margot Robbie has been wowing audiences with her appearance as Barbie – and even before the film was released, she slayed every red carpet look while promoting the smash hit.

According to online fitness resource Total Shape, searches for Margot's diet have exploded by 1364% in the US, with fans desperate to know how the actress maintains her incredible physique. Margot has admitted that she can be "extreme" with her diet, indulging in fries and burgers one day and then eating nothing but carrot sticks if she has "to get in a bikini".

"I don't have a very good diet. I love beers, fries, burgers, but if I have to get in a bikini then I'll eat carrot sticks for three days. I'm one extreme or the other," she told Emirates Woman.

"I'm not good at moderation," she added. "I get miserable if I don't eat. I can't just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can't do it."

Margot Robbie's Diet?

When preparing for a role, Margot avoids eating saturated fats, fast foods, drinks containing high amounts of sugar, and chocolate – instead opting for a high-protein and nutrient-dense diet.

What does Margot Robbie eat for breakfast?

For breakfast, the Barbie actress typically enjoys porridge – a great source of complex carbohydrates that provide slow-releasing energy – with blueberries – an antioxidant superfood – accompanied by a kale and apple smoothie. Apples are low in calories and a source of fiber, while kale contains antioxidants, calcium, iron, and other nutrients that aid with the removal of toxins from the body.

What does Margot Robbie eat for lunch?

Protein is a priority for Margot's lunch, with some of her favorite meals including lemon chicken and brown rice or mackerel paired with tomatoes and cucumbers. Chicken breasts and mackerel are both considered to be complete proteins containing all nine essential amino acids, which makes them great options for muscle recovery and growth.

Brown rice is a wholegrain considered to boost metabolism, while tomatoes and cucumbers contain high water content, which keeps the body hydrated.

What does Margot Robbie eat for dinner?

Dinner for Margot consists of protein and carbohydrates, such as tuna steaks and sweet potatoes or a vegetarian-friendly vegetable hot pot with rice noodles. Not only is tuna low in fat, but it is also rich in protein and contains an abundance of nutrients such as vitamin A and iron.

While Margot doesn't specify the vegetables in her hotpot, rice noodles are a much healthier alternative to egg noodles because they have fewer calories and fat.

However, when having a break from acting, Margot is no stranger to indulgent foods, with waffles, fries, and chocolate being some of her favorites.

What do fitness experts think of Margot Robbie's diet?

A spokesperson from Total Shape, a fitness resource site providing information about workouts, supplements, and fitness, told HELLO! "While the foods within Margot's diet have plenty of health benefits, it's important to remember that one diet does not suit everybody."

They added: "It can be helpful to try different foods to see what works best for your goals, whether that be weight loss or building muscle."