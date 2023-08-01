Christina Aguilera displays slimmed-down physique in jaw-dropping new pics

Christina Aguilera recently left her fans speechless with a stunning display of her slimmed-down figure. The 42-year-old’s Instagram feed is adorned with eye-catching images of the songstress rocking a sparkling pink miniskirt.

And this isn't just any miniskirt, it's a Hermès Birkin bag repurposed as a chic skirt, showing off Christina's unique and playful sense of style.

In these jaw-dropping photos, the Lady Marmalade singer pairs her quirky skirt with a classic black T-shirt, large sunglasses, and a manicure decorated with black and pink details to complete her outfit.

This standout piece comes from Namilia and A-Morir, a brand that Christina has collaborated with in the past.

© Instagram Christina Aguilera showcases her slimmed down physique

The What A Girl Wants hitmaker has a history of memorable looks, including a crystal catsuit adorned with a heatmap pattern worn at NYC's Pride, and a football-jersey-inspired thong bodysuit sported during a pre-Super Bowl performance.

While Christina's recent fashion choices make headlines, it's her personal journey with body image and weight loss that deserves applause.

The Grammy winner faced body shaming after gaining weight during her first pregnancy in 2008, and also in the wake of her professional and personal challenges.

© Getty Christina Aguilera loves a daring outfit

After the underwhelming performance of Burlesque at the box office and her divorce from music composer Jason Bratman, Christina was subjected to criticism. Despite these hurdles, her resilience shone through.

In 2013, the star underwent a significant weight loss journey losing around 40lbs. Christina attributes her transformation to the Rainbow Diet, a regimen focusing on consuming a spectrum of colorful fruits and vegetables.

This plant-rich diet has been linked to reduced risks associated with toxic pollutants and directly correlated to lower weight and abdominal fat gain.

Along with a balanced diet, Christina incorporated regular physical exercise into her routine. Yoga, boxing, strength training, and cardio workouts helped her stay fit and healthy. Christina's approach to fitness is varied and personalized, avoiding repetitive workouts to keep her routine engaging and fun.

Despite her remarkable physical transformation, it's important to note that Christina's journey was not just about weight loss, but also about self-love and body positivity.

"I've been through my highs, I've been through my lows; I've been through the gamut of all things in this business,” she told Marie Claire back in 2012.

“Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It's noise I block out automatically. I love my body... My son is healthy and happy, so that's all that matters to me."

© Steve Granitz Christina Aguilera is excited to perform at Pride 2023

"I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas,"

"When I worked on Burlesque, I lost so much weight that I was too skinny. I don't weigh myself — it's all about how I feel in my clothes,” she added.

“What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."