I'd lost my spark but a total life reset helped me find it again

When I was 29, I decided to quit my job and leave my flat and life in London to start again. I had a successful career in a tech start-up, but it wasn't fulfilling me. Something was missing and I knew there was something out there that suited my passion, personality and fire inside of me.

Working for a tech start-up was a big deal so I felt privileged at the time. But I was surrounded by tech bosses and I didn't fit in and it just wasn't for me.

My gut and heart were pulling me away and I wanted my spark back. Around the same time, my relationship was also breaking down. I split with my boyfriend and we emptied our flat. I decided to return to my parents' home in Poland for a reset. I packed up and I didn't know what my next move would be. It was a real turning point

Starting again from scratch with no flat and no work, I wondered, 'What on earth am I going to do?'

I was lucky that my parents were so supportive. I knew after quitting my job and leaving London I could spend time with my family, rediscovering myself and that I'd have time to focus and research on what I wanted to do career-wise.

My family is a great mental support and I would always suggest talking to your nearest and dearest whenever you are in a cross-road life situation.

I was in such a life-changing moment, I knew I needed to make sure my next move was the right one and the real deal for my career goals.

What next?

Travel had always been a big part of my life and fuelled my fire. I love learning new cultures, but never in my wildest dreams did I think there would be a job where I could travel the world, whilst using my creative marketing skills. But there was! Enter WeRoad, a small group adventure travel brand.

I saw a marketing post for WeRoad whilst casually browsing a job website and I thought to myself: 'What if I can be paid for doing something I like to do the most (travelling) within the career space that's my biggest passion (marketing)?"

Justy Chlopecka found her dream role

I wondered if it was possible, and it turned out it was! The rest was history, I found my dream job.

Ignoring imposter syndrome

I had always thought the travel industry was too competitive and I lacked experience in big corporate travel companies, but I had the passion and experience within travel enthusiasm, so I ignored my imposter syndrome and went for it.

Once I was trained up in WeRoad's HQ in Milan, I moved back to London to start my role in February 2021, working from the WeRoad office in Soho.

I feel better mentally and physically in my new transformed life in London and have a balanced and healthy work/life relationship. Being happy and humble keeps me motivated and helps me find the drive to excel at work. Now I am so grateful to get up and go to a job that I am hugely passionate about and where I am respected as an individual.

Justy Chlopecka is her happiest self in her new role

Taking a few months out and not knowing if I'd return to London felt terrifying at the time, but when I see how it all worked out I so am proud I took that leap of confidence for my future and I encourage more people to do this.

If you're considering making a big change, I'd like to reassure you that you will make it. You just need to take that first step.

