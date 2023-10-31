Demi Moore, 60, displays incredible physique in tiny bikini in stunning waterfall photo

Demi Moore may have given up her "obsession" with working out – but she's keeping fit as proven by her latest jaw-dropping bikini photo.

The 60-year-old looked phenomenal in a tiny black two-piece while posing underneath a waterfall during her recent trip to the Grand Canyon. In a photo shared on Instagram, Demi is standing with both her arms stretched out while the water cascades over her toned physique.

Captioning a carousel of photos from her adventure, the 'Ghost' actress penned: "Sharing a few precious moments from my recent adventure with @tilliewaltonofficial and @nash2o on #TilliesRiverTrip.

© Instagram Demi Moore looked incredible in her bikini

"Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls. We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever."

She continued: "I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline. Thank you Tillie for bringing us all together and showing us that we can advocate on nature's behalf. Let's be the change we want to see!"

Demi's fans were blown away by her youthful appearance, with one responding: "Incredible Demi what's your secret to staying so young and beautiful?" A second said: "Your beauty never fades."

© Instagram Demi Moore joined friends for an adventure through the Grand Canyon

A third added: "Ι love DEMI and she is in her best age of having fun and looking GORGEOUS." A fourth penned: "Bloody hell. She looks constantly amazing! And happy actually." 2

There's no denying that Demi looks incredible, which she attributes to Bikram yoga, dancing, and a strict raw vegan diet. However, she forced herself to take a four-year break from exercise after she began to let working out "consume" her.

© Instagram Demi Moore credits her figure to yoga, dancing, and a vegan diet

Demi revealed in her memoir, 'Inside Out' that her obsession with keeping fit began in 1992 when she was cast opposite Tom Cruise in 'A Few Good Men'. "I didn't feel like I could stop exercising," she wrote.

"Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up." For Demi's role in 1996's 'Striptease', she took her diet to the extreme to make sure she looked good on a stripper pole.

© Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock Demi Moore became 'obsessed' with working out

"For breakfast, I would measure out a half cup of oatmeal and prepare it with water, then for the rest of the day I would have only protein and some vegetables — and that was it," she confessed.

Reflecting on her unhealthy mindset, Demi told Elle in 2010: "I had an extreme obsession with my body. I made it a measure of my own value. I tried to dominate it, which I did, and I changed it multiple times over. But it never lasted and ultimately it didn't bring me anything but temporary happiness."

Demi Moore is finally happy with her body

Admitting she was now happy with her body, she added: "Does being thin resolve anything? No. The irony is that when I abandoned that desire to dominate my body, it actually became the body that I'd always wanted.

"But it only happened when I stopped trying to control it. At the end of the day, this kind of obsession is pointless and meaningless."

