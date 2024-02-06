Later life doesn't have to be boring – I'm living proof!

Picture the home of your grandparents and you likely imagine frilly curtains, a ditzy floral print sofa and dated wallpaper.

Sue Timney wants you to think again. The 73-year-old is turning the notion that later life is boring on its head, creating design-led spaces for those aged 65 and over that are exciting and inspiring, to create a feeling of invigoration and excitement about the future.

Sum aims to create a lifestyle for this fresh and positive stage in our lives. "Our families have grown and now it’s our time to enjoy some luxury," she says.

© Instagram Sue is proof that later life is fabulous

Through her work with Wallacea Living, where she acts as Creative Director, Sue wants to help residents find new ways of expressing themselves, surrounded by culture and creativity. Sue is nurturing this optimistic stage of our lives through luxury. "Longer lives do not mean boring lives," she implores.

At 73, Sue says that constantly challenging herself is key to thriving. "Staying active and involved in projects that bring you a sense of joy and fulfillment is essential.

"Getting older has huge advantages, many that we don't often talk about," Sue adds. "Learning new things every day, no matter how small, is one of them. That is what makes life exciting.

"Aging is not a taboo subject anymore," Sue continues. "We are entering the most exciting time to be older, because we are all informed about health and ways to stretch our bodies and minds.

"This is a such a positive era we are going through. I grew up in the sixties and we were so privileged to be growing up then. We had the best music, clothes and art and as women, we had an independence that had had not been known before. We aren't going to be giving that independence away in older age – not without a fight!"

Musing on which has been her favourite decade yet, Sue said: "I can't possibly decide which decade I’ve enjoyed the most in my life, it's like asking me who my favourite child is, and I have four! There is no answer, except to say that when I have reached the end of each decade it always feels like it was definitely the best yet.

© Instagram Sue Timney is living her best later life

"As a working woman, wife and mother, each decade has brought its own individual challenges and delights. As time progressed, I would never have guessed how many adventures lay ahead. I love each day for the new things that it brings."

Of her plans for the future, Sue says: "As my time and career have progressed, one thing I know is that the future holds many unknowns.

© Instagram Sue Timney loves life

"We all have a huge responsibility for the next generation at whatever age - and I’d like to think that we elders can lead the way by being more independent and life loving in our later lives."

