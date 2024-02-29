Meditation in menopause: The 'secret weapon' you need to try

If you've been plagued by brain fog or low mood during menopause, you've likely tried all the popular remedies, from cold water swimming to exercise, but new research suggests that an altogether more pleasant cure could work.

A study by University College London found that meditation, along with mindfulness and talking therapies, can reduce anxiety and brain fog, making the peaceful practice a game-changer when it comes to menopause.

The study goes so far as to say that doctors should consider prescribing psychological therapy as a treatment for menopause as an additional option to hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

© Getty Meditating can improve your mood in menopause

Menopause expert Holli Rubin, who put together The Soke's Menopause: Surviving & Thriving 12-week programme to help guide women through the journey, notes the power of meditation in menopause.

How can meditation help in menopause?

"Meditation is beneficial in menopause because it requires us to actually pause whatever we are doing and centre ourselves on ourselves," Holli says.

"By focusing on the present moment and being mindful of our thoughts, we can learn how to calm our mind," she continues.

DISCOVER: What menopause experts want you to know about your new era

She also explains that meditation can lift low mood. "Meditation can help with mood by allowing time and space to be quiet. It's physiologically beneficial because it helps to decrease cortisol levels, which tend to be elevated in this phase, and brain fog worsens with stress."

© Getty Meditation can help menopause symptoms

How meditation helped me in menopause

HELLO!'s menopause expert, Simone Thomas, took up meditation to help with her menopause symptoms and found it made a great deal of difference.

Simone found meditation helpful during menopause

"In the wild rollercoaster ride of menopause, I stumbled upon a secret weapon – meditation.

"I'm a skeptic-turned-believer when it comes to meditating. If you've ever experienced brain fog, meditation is the superhero that swoops in, clears the fog and leaves you with mental clarity that's simply magical.

MORE FROM SIMONE: Clear brain fog with this totally free menopause hack you probably haven't thought of

"It helps with mood swings too," Simone says. "Regulate your mood and bringing an unexpected calm to the chaos. Meditation has been my go-to mood lifter, turning those emotional rollercoasters into serene strolls in the park.

"Thanks to meditation, I can tap into that inner calm anywhere – whether it's in the midst of a bustling day or winding down at night. It's about finding comfort in trying something new, even if it feels a bit awkward at first."

Visit HELLO!'s Second Act hub for inspirational stories of women living their best later life.