TV Presenter Stacey London hosts groundbreaking menopause podcast

Menopause is a topic that’s not often talked about amongst friends, family or colleagues, yet its varying symptoms can make us feel overwhelmed and isolated. But it's a stage of life where open conversations should be encouraged - not just to help women navigate this transformative period but also to destigmatize the subject too.

Which is why we are so happy to share that HELLO!’s not-for-profit menopause partner, Let’s Talk Menopause, launches Season 2 of Hello Menopause, a podcast that delves deep into menopause-related topics but with a positive and empowering spin.

"We've seen how powerful it is to share stories and information about menopause,” explains Samara Daly, Co-Founder, at Let's Talk Menopause. “Now, we're taking it a step further by providing our listeners with actionable strategies to enhance their quality of life during and after the transition."

HELLO! is proud to partner with Let's Talk Menopause

The podcast's refreshingly positive approach comes as a huge relief, especially when menopause can often be surrounded by a sea of negativity. Yet Hello Menopause is totally dedicated to destigmatizing menopause, and offers a safe and open platform for candid discussions while empowering women to navigate this transformative stage of life confidently.

Hosted by author, TV star and fashion icon, Stacey London who offers some brilliant advice alongside a great roster of expert guests. "My conversations on 'Hello Menopause' are designed to cut through the noise, offering clear, actionable advice,” Stacey explains. “It's like having a personal stylist for your menopause journey, ensuring you feel as fabulous on the inside as you look on the outside."

Expect discussions that delve into the mental, social and physical effects that this transitional period can bring, and that cover the full spectrum of symptoms. From brain fog to panic attacks, to heart palpitations and urinary issues - no issue is off topic.

Food Network star and celebrity chef Carla Hall is one of the guests

Guests come from various backgrounds and expertise, including medical professionals that offer some great advice, like the author of The New Menopause and now Instagram famous, Dr. Mary Claire Haver to advocates and public figures that are happy to share their symptoms and stories, like celebrity chef and TV presenter Carla Hall. Each guest brings a unique perspective to the conversation, and with episodes titled "The 'Pause Life," "Be Your Own Advocate," and "Live Your Best Love Life," the podcast aims to cover a wide array of topics relevant to menopause, and that covers everything from medical advice to lifestyle changes.

Listeners can tune into Hello Menopause Season 2 now, with episodes available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. For those looking to catch up on Season 1 or learn more about Let's Talk Menopause's initiatives, visit their website here