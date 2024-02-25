Ricki Lake, 55, showcases incredible 30lbs weight loss transformation amid perimenopause

Ricki Lake recently celebrated a significant milestone in her health and wellness journey, sharing her remarkable weight loss transformation with her Instagram followers.

At 55, the accomplished actress and her husband, Ross Burningham, embarked on a transformative four-month journey, each shedding over 30 pounds, bringing Ricki's weight to an impressive 140 pounds.

What makes their achievement even more noteworthy is their commitment to doing so without the aid of pharmaceuticals.

Ricki's openness about her challenges, including androgenic hair loss and navigating perimenopause—a period known for its potential to slow metabolism—adds depth to her story.

© Instagram Ricki Lake shares weight loss

"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort," she wrote, highlighting the collective effort and determination that fueled their journey.

Her decision to share before and after photos, including one in a black sports bra and leggings, not only showcases her slimmer frame but also serves as an inspiration to many facing similar struggles.

© Instagram Ricki shares how much weight she's lost

Ricki, who once reached a weight of 260 pounds, expressed concern about losing weight during perimenopause but ultimately found success and pride in their healthier lifestyle.

"I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong," Ricki shared, promising to delve deeper into the specifics of their health regimen in a future post.

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Ross Burningham and Ricki Lake

She emphasized that this experience has been the healthiest weight loss journey of her life, underscoring the importance of well-being over mere numbers on a scale.

The actress's transformation was celebrated by her followers and fellow celebrities alike, with model Paulina Porizkova and TV personality Andy Cohen among those offering their congratulations.

© Stefanie Keenan Ricki Lake last year

Ricki's candidness and honesty about her weight loss journey, from her early career weighing 200 pounds in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray to her complicated relationship with diet culture, resonate with many.

In 2010, Ricki reflected on the paradox of her career and body image, stating, "Being fat worked, and I think that was what was confusing for me for a long time in my career."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.