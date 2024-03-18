I look better at 70 than I did at 30 – here's how

Dressed in a punchy pink crop top and matching leggings, 70-year-old Liz Hilliard has an incredibly sculpted body, with a toned midriff and svelte arms, and it's clear to see she's committed to her fitness regime – but that hasn't always been the case.

"I’m in better shape now than I was in my thirties or forties," Liz tells HELLO! "When I was younger, I found traditional workouts repetitive and boring, and they never provided the results I was looking for.

"I found myself pushing 50 and my body was beginning to sag, so I took up Pilates, trained as an instructor and opened my first studio shortly after."

Liz says she's in better shape than ever in her 70s

More than Pilates

While Pilates created the toned physique Liz wanted, when menopause hit in her fifties, Pilates stopped doing the trick. "That’s when I began experimenting with heavier resistance training and incorporating weight into my Pilates exercises," Liz explains. "The change in my body was shocking and almost immediate using heavier weights and resistance.

"Within four to six weeks of adding strength training to my traditional Pilates exercises, the first thing I noticed was my waist shrinking and my tummy getting flatter, all while going through the throes of menopause.

"As I continued developing this new workout, the Hilliard Studio Method, my arms, back and legs sculpted and became stronger than ever before."

Liz notes that many women in their fifties are worried about beginning lifting weights, fearing it will make them 'bulky', but Liz reassures: "I understand that women can be apprehensive to begin a workout in their 50s, but the truth is that it is the most important time for a woman to begin strength training.

Liz Hilliard is super-toned

"Strength training increases muscle mass which increases your metabolism to burn away unwanted fat while improving balance, flexibility and strength."

Looking better than ever

"At 50, while going through menopause, which can cause all sorts of unpleasant side effects, I found that my workout not only lifted my mood and brought more energy to my everyday life but that my body began to look better than it did in my thirties and forties.

"Honestly that was the biggest shock of all. We’re never too old and it’s never too late to start exercising. As a matter of fact, our body requires it to maintain homeostasis.

Liz works hard on her training

"Our bodies are designed to move, be strong and flexible. We’re unable to control a lot of things in our life, but our health is not one of them.

"Working out at 70 keeps my body and my brain flexible, strong, and healthy. Honestly, I’ve never felt better and intend to keep working out into my eighties, nineties and beyond."

Getting fit in your fifties

Liz encourages other women over 50 to take up strength training and other exercises, sharing her top tips.

Liz loves strength training

Make it fun

"Find a workout that is fun, safe and includes strength training.

"It’s hard for anyone to stick with an exercise program that isn’t enjoyable especially if it’s been a while since you’ve exercised. Before I started Hilliard Studio Method the thought of going to the gym or an exercise class felt like drudgery. But finding a workout that is challenging, fun, and results-oriented will keep you coming back for more.

"Once you begin to feel stronger and more energetic and find that your tight jeans aren’t quite as tight anymore, you’ll be motivated to keep it up."

Speak to your doctor

"A legitimate fear of working out later in life is risk of injury. It’s important to always check with your doctor before embarking on a workout regime and to find a qualified trainer or group class to get you started.

Try strength training

"The benefits will far outweigh the challenge," Liz says. "Strength training will improve your balance, flexibility, bone health, overall health, mood and energy. You’ll not only feel more energetic, but you’ll be less prone to injury or falling.

"You’ll be amazed at how this one change will enhance your everyday life and activities as well as help you get a good night’s sleep and be ready for each day’s new challenges.

"Regardless of your age or life circumstances, you are in control of your health. Time is precious and so is your health."

Find out more about Liz's Hilliard Studio Method