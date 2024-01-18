I am a fitness expert and these 4 simple habits will keep you healthy and strong during menopause

It can be difficult to stay motivated and keep up with a regular fitness routine during menopause. Broken sleep can lead to lazy mornings and hot flashes are not exactly a great match for sweaty workouts. Yet we know that having a healthy lifestyle that’s nourished with good food and a consistent fitness routine can really help to manage our symptoms as well as our mood.

And according to Kate Rowe-Ham, menopause fitness expert and author of the book, Owning Your Menopause: Fitter, Calmer, Stronger in 30 Days, keeping fit and healthy during menopause doesn’t have to be something to dread. The key, she says, is to approach it with the right mindset, listen to your body, understand your goals and make your habits suit your lifestyle.

“I work with so many women who suddenly find that what they used to do is no longer working for them,” Kate explains to HELLO! “They begin to up their workouts and many begin to undereat, cutting out large food groups only placing more stress on their body and often this will exacerbate their symptoms.”

Instead, Kate says menopause brings a great opportunity to listen to your body and get to understand what it really needs. And this will also save you more time! “This is a really good time to evaluate your workouts so you can find out what does work, and you will not only find that this gives you more time because often we think we need to train for a long period of time, and we don't if we get it right.”

Kate says that evaluating our fitness regime, understanding our limits and managing our expectations will make fitness sessions less of a chore and will really help them be something to actually look forward to. “Your workouts suddenly become more enjoyable, effective and sustainable and you begin to make real progress. The reality is there are no quick wins or hacks because we need to ensure that what we are doing is about our long term health, however this doesn't mean working out endlessly or daily.”

Here are Kate’s 4 simple habits to keep you healthy and strong during menopause:

1. Start the day with a positive mindset, a stretch and a glass of water

“Before you even begin moving, you have to accept your changing body and think about your why. We often place unrealistic expectations on ourselves or try to change too many things at once so be really aware and mindful of what it is you want and allow time for change. It will happen but be patient. And when you wake up try to do a little stretch and drink a glass of water."

2. Complete your exercise routine in the morning

“If you are in an exercise routine, I try to encourage women to move in the morning, as once the day gets underway we may find it harder as the excuses can creep in. And if all you can manage is a walk, that is fine, but do try to do 4,000 steps each day.”

3. Prioritize protein at every meal

“Protein is really important in menopause for a number of reasons. It helps with recovery and repair; it maintains and repairs tissues and supports the immune system; it can help keep you fuller for longer, prevent insulin dips, and keep sugar levels stable and it helps build lean muscle and can prevent muscle loss. Aim to eat 1 to 1.2 grams of protein per kg of your bodyweight but do not eat it all in one sitting. Instead, break this protein requirement down into 3 meals, adding fibre, leafy greens and good carbs alongside.”

4. Lift weights

“Lift weights, not necessarily daily, but at least 3 to 5 times a week. Weight training is so fundamental - not only does it allow you to use your time efficiently but it will see you make strength gains you didn't know were possible. Suddenly, moving your body becomes enjoyable and your symptoms may begin to ease.”