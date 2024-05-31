Sugar was my drug of choice - here's how I turned my life around

Ateh Jewel is one of the beauty world's most vibrant, inspiring voices, but when HELLO! spoke with the celebrated journalist, brand founder and all-around inspiration, it wasn't to talk blush and lipstick.

In a departure from her much-loved This Morning beauty segments, Ateh spoke to HELLO! to talk about the health wake-up call that changed her life.

"If you had said to me 10 years ago, I'd be a yoga-loving nut butter-eating, mindful walk person, I would have laughed in your face," Ateh laughs.

"But in August 2016, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and it was the wake-up call I needed to reset my life."

Though Ateh had been experiencing shaking, vomiting and diarrhoea, it was when she noticed a change in her skin that she went to see her GP about her symptoms.

"My pores were enlarged and I knew that wasn't normal for my skin. My doctor diagnosed me with type 2 diabetes – and it wasn't a huge surprise. I'd always eaten my feelings, and sugar was my go-to drug.

"That said, I felt so stupid and upset. Our bodies are a gift and I'd totally trashed mine. I'd done this to myself and there was so much shame associated with that," Ateh says.

"I felt really ashamed and hated having to monitor my glucose with finger pricking. It was horrific, and I didn't like feeling there was something wrong with me."

Shedding the shame

Ateh says that shedding the shame surrounding her diagnosis was fundamental in her healing journey. "It's about learning to love yourself," she says. "My weight and my health have improved drastically since learning to manage my diabetes.

"As women, we're taught to be good daughters, friends, wives and mothers and to put ourselves at the bottom of our list of priorities, but becoming unwell forced me into addressing my wellness routine to heal my body. I surrounded myself with tools and tricks to heal – these are what saved me."

Ateh's healing toolkit

1. Ballet

I love to do ballet with my ballet instructor, Karis Scarlette. I always wanted to be a ballet dancer, but I was told, "You're black, black women's bodies aren't right for ballet, you'll never be professional," and I listened to that toxicity, and stopped.

But I love to dance and getting back into ballet has helped put my broken body back together.

2. Nature

I love being in nature and find it so healing. I grew up in central London, but after I got diagnosed I moved to the countryside and now one of my favourite things in the world is going to the woods for a walk. Being in nature calms my blood pressure.

3. Dexcom ONE+

Having to prick my finger daily made me feel like I had something wrong, which I hated, so this device, which I can't even feel, has been incredibly healing.

It monitors my glucose hundreds of times per day, so if I feel a bit rubbish I can check the app to see my levels, and the readings motivate me to get my sugar levels back to where they should be.

In the past I pushed through feeling unwell instead of doing something about it, but this makes me more mindful, helping me to heal myself and take control of my health.

4. Rest

I used to think rest was a four-letter word. Quite frankly, I thought rest was for losers. I never used to sleep, but now I have a bedtime ritual and while I'm still not a fantastic sleeper, it is so important for my health.

5. Balance

Balance was another thing I used to shun. I felt I was successful due to my unbalance; I worked harder than I rested, and that felt key to my success.

I always thought, 'Who wants to be balanced and boring?' but that's where life, passion and fun and energy come from.

6. Baby care

Treating yourself like a baby is a great way to get into a wellness mindset. You wouldn't give a baby chocolate at midnight, and have them watch a horror film before bed. I used to do both of those things and it didn't serve me well.

Treating myself like a baby has been instrumental in finding balance and health.

