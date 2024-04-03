I'm healthier than ever at 70 – here's how I stay at my best

Liz Hilliard, 70, takes her health seriously.

Not only is she in the best shape of her life, due to a combination of Pilates and weight training, the fitness expert knows how important it is to look after her health, too.

"Ageing is a privilege, and my goal is to stay happy, healthy, strong, and energised," she tells HELLO!

Liz looks after her health

"This requires adjustment through the years, and I know that making changes to my lifestyle and diet will keep me thriving no matter how many candles are on my cake.

"By simply adding these powerful supplements to my clean diet and strength-based workout routine I know that I’m improving my overall quality of life," Liz continues.

Read on to find out how Liz feels so healthy at 70.

My diet at 70

My daily goal is to eat a healthy Mediterranean-based diet, rich in whole foods in all the colours of the rainbow, along with the optimal amount of lean protein to keep my body strong and performing at its best.

INSPIRATION: I'm stronger than ever in my 50s – here's what made me fitter, slimmer and more confident

Supplements in my 70s

As I have aged, I’ve begun adding several supplements to my diet that aren’t always present in the food I consume.

© Arlene Vasil Supplements help Liz stay well

For energy

Every morning, I take glutathione on an empty stomach. It’s a master antioxidant that naturally occurs in the body but decreases as we age.

I take glutathione in liquid liposomal form which absorbs quickly into my body. This not only supports energy production in cells but is also important to my cardiovascular health.

I also have a B12 shot every two to three months, which supports energy function. As we age, our bodies tend to have a harder time absorbing B12 from food, but it's essential for red blood cell formation as well as cognitive function.

DISCOVER: What a 51-year-old PT wants you to know about exercise in menopause

For bone health

I also take a vitamin D3 supplement every day which helps with the absorption of calcium in my diet for good bone health.

© Arlene Vasil Liz has a well-rounded approach to supplements

Vitamin D helps support my immune system to fight off common colds and illness, plus it keeps my mood lifted which has an impact on my mental health as well.

For cognitive function

I also take a daily magnesium supplement which not only helps with muscle function and bone health but has also been studied in relation to brain health and cognitive function.

I ask a lot of my body with my strength training workout at Hilliard Studio Method and active lifestyle so this supplement is key.

READ: What midlife women want you to know about exercise

For gut health

Taking a probiotic right after dinner or before bedtime is a game changer for me. As we age, our digestive processes naturally slow down, and even with a healthy, whole food diet rich in fibre, I’ve found that adding a good probiotic helps my body continue to fire on all cylinders, keeps my gut healthy and my energy high.

DISCOVER: Happy gut, happy mind: how your gut health imp​acts your mood

For workout recovery

Eighteen years ago I developed my signature HSM Smoothie which I refer to as jet fuel. It includes 27 grams of protein, 20 grams of fibre, healthy fat (avocado), phytonutrients, vitamin C and fresh organic berries at approximately 327 calories, depending on the amount of fruit, citrus and herbs I use. It not only fuels my workout, but sets me up for success nutritionally for the whole day.