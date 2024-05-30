Jennifer Aniston, 55, opens up about the menopause and it 'affecting' her life and work

Jennifer Aniston has been refreshingly honest about her experience with the menopause, giving an honest insight into how it made her feel and what she wished she'd known beforehand.

The Morning Show star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week in a star-studded interview, featuring other A-listers including Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Brie Larson and Anna Sawai.

On the topic of the menopause, which was led by Naomi, Jennifer admitted it would have been nice to have had additional information on what to expect before going through it herself.

She said: "That goes back to: 'What would your earlier self have loved someone to prepare you for?' That would have been a nice bit of information because you go into it sort of blindly. Like, some alien is taking over your body and it doesn’t make sense. It affects you in your life and in your work."

She added: "And it all depends on when your mom went through it, which I didn't know. And it helps to have that information. OK, let's not talk about this …"

© David Livingston Jennifer Aniston opened up about her experience with the menopause

Jennifer also opened up about her career in the star-studded chat, revealing there was one thing she would never do in an audition, and that's make out with anyone during a chemistry reading audition.

She said: "I haven't been told you're going to have to lay down and [simulate]…And if asked, I would never."

© Getty Jennifer admitted she wished she'd known what to expect before starting the menopause

Jennifer has had an incredible career spanning decades, and is not only an award-winning actress, but in recent years has made a mark in the beauty industry too, with her LolaVie haircare line, which prides itself on using naturally derived ingredients and the latest technology.

LolaVie’s product lineup includes shampoos, conditioners, leave-in treatments, oils, and a newly introduced sculpting hair paste. Key to LolaVie's success is its commitment to natural ingredients, a factor Jennifer previously emphasized as crucial during an interview with Forbes.

© Amy Sussman The Morning Show star looks incredible

"Our ingredients are natural - that was a really big piece of this that had to be a part of our product and that it was also effective," she explained. The brand's growth has been impressive, with partnerships including its first retailer Ulta Beauty and, more recently, availability in all of Credo's stores and online.

Jennifer's hair - which is currently cut back into her iconic Rachel cut that was made famous during her Friends days - is as sleek as ever, and the star just never seems to age either.

Jennifer is known for her stunning hair

She has been incredibly open about her health and fitness regime - adhering to the 16:8 Diet - and often posts videos of herself working out on social media.

In recent years, she has also stopped drinking alcohol. In a discussion about aging and personal milestones with The New York Times, she shared: "I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me."

She added: "Forty feels like a gift. I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because we don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."