Digital Cover health-and-fitness

Princess Eugenie's secret to aceing motherhood with August and Ernie

Sarah Ferguson's daughter has a surprising hobby that helps her on her parenting journey

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to her two young sons, August, three, and Ernest, one, juggling her royal duties with parenthood – all the while managing to have a packed social life, too.

The royal is certainly a hands-on mother, regularly carrying her sons in her arms when she takes them to pubic engagements, while glimpses into their family life on Instagram also show the 34-year-old holding her little boys aloft in adorable photos.

With August likely to be fairly heavy now, it's lucky that one of Princess Eugenie's favourite pastimes helps her stay strong enough to carry her son – and his little brother. A photo posted to her Instagram Stories showed the royal paddleboarding on the ocean – a surefire way to ensure her arms and strong and toned.

A photo of Princess Eugenie paddle-boarding
Eugenie shared a photo of herself paddle-boarding

Princess Eugenie's strong arms

"A main benefit of paddle boarding is helping to tone your arms," says David Wiener of lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "This is due to you simply not being able to paddle without your arm muscles. Your triceps and biceps are fully engaged and will be strengthening them every time you paddle."

It's not just her arms that the princess is working out when she takes to her board, though.

"Paddleboarding is a relatively low-impact form of exercise, yet it is great for building muscle in both the upper and lower body," explains David.

Princess Eugenie lifting her baby © Instagram
Princess Eugenie has strong arms to lift her little boys

"Despite it being a relaxing workout whilst experiencing the great outdoors, paddleboarding is a full body workout and targets muscles such as your triceps, biceps, abs, lats, rhomboid, hamstring, traps, quadriceps, to name only a few."

As for how her favourite water sport keeps Eugenie toned, David adds: "Paddleboarding can keep us toned in many ways, with one of the biggest benefits being your core strength.

"Due to the level of flexibility and balance you need to successfully paddle board, your core needs to constantly be engaged and therefore is helping to build your abdominal strength. Furthermore, at the same time your arms, legs, back and shoulders are helping to support your core." Quite the workout!

Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbank watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England© Chris Jackson
Princess Eugenie holds on tight to her boys

Princess Eugenie's fitness routine

Princess Eugenie has been open about her love of exercise in the past, sharing an insight into how she stays active.

Back in 2016 she told Harper's Bazaar of her routine: "I go to the park from seven to eight. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It's much better, as I can't run for a long time," she said.

 

