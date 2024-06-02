Inside Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest's down-to-earth childhood

She might be a royal and 11th in line to the throne, but Princess Eugenie appears to be giving her sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest Brooksbank, a very down-to-earth upbringing.

The mum-of-two shared some sweet personal snaps to mark Ernest's first birthday on Thursday, giving an insight into their family life.

And Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, has also previously opened up about motherhood, date nights with her husband and her close bond with her sister, Princess Beatrice, and their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

HELLO! takes a look at all the things we've learned about August and Ernest, as they grow up in London.

Family days out

Like many parents with toddlers, Eugenie and Jack like to enjoy days out with their young sons.

One of the latest snaps of August and Ernest shows the two little brothers exploring one of the exhibition halls inside the Natural History Museum in London.

Eugenie has also previously spoken about her love of ZSL London Zoo, sharing a picture of August with his cousin, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, as they watch the penguins swim about in the pool.

"August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London, a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work," Eugenie wrote in the Instagram post.

It's not just days out, it's annual celebrations too. Like many families at Easter, Eugenie appeared to have organised an egg hunt for her boys, with one of Ernest's birthday photos showing the little tot in front of a brightly coloured egg in the garden.

And in celebration of her fifth wedding anniversary with Jack back in October, the video montage included an image of the couple playing on a beach with August and Ernest.

High street fashion

While the royals have access to some of the world's best fashion designers, they also love shopping on the high street too.

Like the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie and Jack also dress their sons in Zara, John Lewis and small businesses such as The English Beagle and Uncool Wool.

And like a lot of children their age, August and Ernest love to play dress up, with August recently sporting a Spiderman costume and Ernest wearing his first football kit.

Future education

Appearing on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware back in December, the Princess says she doesn't plan to send her sons to boarding school until they're 13.

"My husband went to boarding school at eight," Eugenie explained. "Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."

She added: "I wouldn't send them at eight - I haven't told Jack that."

Eugenie has also shared photos from taking her sons to playgroup - a rite of passage when you're a parent to young children.

No titles

From birth, Eugenie's sons have not had royal titles and are known as Master August and Master Ernest Brooksbank.

This is because they take rank from their father, Jack, who was not given an earldom or dukedom when he married Eugenie in 2018.

