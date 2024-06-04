Princess Eugenie as you have never seen her before in meaningful new photo

Princess Eugenie was captured enjoying an extraordinary moment by herself for a very special reason.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Princess, 34, shared a candid photo as she paddle-boarded in the middle of a vast body of water against the most impeccable sunset backdrop.
Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter looked incredibly content as she steered herself through the waves whilst wearing what appeared to be a summer dress. Alongside the image, Eugenie simply added a love heart emoji.
The photo was shared for a special reason as Eugenie is an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation and shared the special update ahead of World Oceans Day this week.
She told her followers: "Ahead of World Oceans Day I'm reflecting on some of the beautiful moments the Ocean can give us. World Oceans Day - 8th June."
Another special moment shared by the Princess showed Eugenie on board a boat against a picture-perfect blue sky.
She continued: "I'm also proud to be an ambassador. Blue Marine Foundation is a charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing, one of the world's biggest environmental problems. This is a short video I took when I spent time with them."
As well as her work with the Blue Marine Foundation, who HELLO! teamed up with last year, Eugenie has proudly set up her own charity called the Anti-Slavery Collective alongside her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.
The organisation is dedicated to working against modern slavery and last year, and saw a slew of royals and celebrities alike attend its inaugural gala at Battersea Arts Centre.
When she is not supporting causes close to her heart, Eugenie is the doting mother to her two children, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest, whom she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Ernest celebrated his first birthday on Sunday, and to mark the occasion doting mum Eugenie shared a series of adorable photos of her youngest son.
The first showed the tot wearing a football shirt adorned with his name, whilst sitting amongst the grass. Another showed the infant being lovingly kissed by his eldest brother on the head.
One that caught fans' attention was a beautiful photo of Ernest sitting inside what appeared to be the grounds of the late Queen Elizabeth II's private lodgings, Welsh Cottage.
"One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx," the doting royal mother penned.