Princess Eugenie as you have never seen her before in meaningful new photo

Princess Eugenie was captured enjoying an extraordinary moment by herself for a very special reason.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Princess, 34, shared a candid photo as she paddle-boarded in the middle of a vast body of water against the most impeccable sunset backdrop.

Eugenie shared a meaningful photo of herself paddle-boarding

Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter looked incredibly content as she steered herself through the waves whilst wearing what appeared to be a summer dress. Alongside the image, Eugenie simply added a love heart emoji.

The photo was shared for a special reason as Eugenie is an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation and shared the special update ahead of World Oceans Day this week.

She told her followers: "Ahead of World Oceans Day I'm reflecting on some of the beautiful moments the Ocean can give us. World Oceans Day - 8th June."

Another special moment shared by the Princess showed Eugenie on board a boat against a picture-perfect blue sky.

She continued: "I'm also proud to be an ambassador. Blue Marine Foundation is a charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing, one of the world's biggest environmental problems. This is a short video I took when I spent time with them."

As well as her work with the Blue Marine Foundation, who HELLO! teamed up with last year, Eugenie has proudly set up her own charity called the Anti-Slavery Collective alongside her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

© Dave Benett Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala

The organisation is dedicated to working against modern slavery and last year, and saw a slew of royals and celebrities alike attend its inaugural gala at Battersea Arts Centre.

When she is not supporting causes close to her heart, Eugenie is the doting mother to her two children, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest, whom she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Ernest celebrated his first birthday on Sunday, and to mark the occasion doting mum Eugenie shared a series of adorable photos of her youngest son.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The first showed the tot wearing a football shirt adorned with his name, whilst sitting amongst the grass. Another showed the infant being lovingly kissed by his eldest brother on the head.

One that caught fans' attention was a beautiful photo of Ernest sitting inside what appeared to be the grounds of the late Queen Elizabeth II's private lodgings, Welsh Cottage.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

"One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx," the doting royal mother penned.