Princess Eugenie makes rare comments about 'debilitating' condition during royal visit

Princess Eugenie visited the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Prosthetic Rehabilitation Unit in London on Tuesday, and during her trip, the expectant mother made a rare comment about her own health.

Eugenie, 32, underwent surgery when she was 12 to fix the curvature in her spine, which was caused by scoliosis. During the public engagement on Tuesday she said: "After everything I went through as a child with scoliosis, I know from my own experience how debilitating an orthopaedic condition can be."

She went on to thank the medical facility, calling her operation "life-changing."

"I am delighted to be here today to once again see the life-changing work taking place at the Hospital. This is a charity which is very close to my heart.

"It has been inspirational to meet those here today who have benefitted from the expertise of the hospital's staff and services and hear first-hand how truly life-changing this has been for them, as it was for me when I was a child," she continued.

Princess Eugenie called her surgery at the hospital 'life-changing'

Princess Eugenie has returned to the hospital several times over the years. Her 2012 visit, when she was accompanied by her father, Prince Andrew, leaving the royal concerned about the condition of the hospital.

"During my recent visit to the hospital's Stanmore site, where I was treated, I was reminded of how remarkable a place it is. But I was also reminded of the rather run-down condition of the hospital," she wrote in a blog post.

"There is a very striking disparity between the quality of the RNOH's service and the quality of the buildings," she continued.

Princess Eugenie has a scar on her back from her scoliosis surgery

Prince Andrew echoed his daughter's sentiments following their visit, adding that he was concerned ahead of his daughter's operation: "I was slightly bemused by arriving in a hospital, which I was expecting to see really quite a smart hospital, and then I found that you were in huts from the last war."

The pair supported a fundraising effort to get a new hospital built that is fit for purpose, with Eugenie working as patron for the RNOH Charity.

