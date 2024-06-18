Skip to main contentSkip to footer
AGT's Howie Mandel's wife found in 'pool of blood' after drunken accident
AGT's Howie Mandel's wife found in 'pool of blood' after drunken accident

The TV star recalled the terrifying moment on Live with Kelly and Mark

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Howie Mandel had a night he won't forget after he and his wife, Terry Soil, "partied" too hard in Las Vegas.

The AGT judge, 68, recalled the terrifying moment he found his wife of over 40 years lying in a pool of blood after she fell and hit her head following a recent night out in Sin City.

Howie appeared on Monday's Live with Kelly and Mark and admitted that he didn't know how "tipsy" Terry was before they went to bed, but he was abruptly woken by a loud noise soon after.

Howie Mandel stares lovingly at wife Terry Mandel. © Getty
Howie's wife fell and hit her hard after partying in Vegas

"We partied. It was too much. And [Terry] was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall," he recalled.

"And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."

He continued: "I heard 'bang' and 'ahh' and I woke up and I went, 'Where are you?' And she went 'I don't know.' That's what she said."

A shocking photo of Terry's injuries was then displayed on the screen and showed her with significant bruising, a diagonal cut across her forehead, and lacerations to her eye.

howie mandel wife terry injuries after drunken fall© Live with Kelly and Mark
Terry had significant bruising and lacerations to her face

Explaining the scene when he found his wife, Howie said: "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head.

"But blood is pooling," he continued. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood every[where].

"I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going, 'Get me ice. Get me ice.' I don't know where to get ice."

Howie and Terry married in Toronto and spent their honeymoon in a Yuk Yuk's stand-up comedy club© Getty
Terry has made a full recovery

Howie was forced to use a soda can from the hotel's minibar, although it did nothing to help with Terry's pain as he admitted she threw it across the room.

"When she did that, I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up," he revealed to gasps from the audience. "I freaked."

Howie and Terry pictured in Hollywood in 1986© Getty
Howie and Terry are childhood sweethearts

After a visit to the hospital, Howie shared that Terry has since made a full recovery and her injuries didn't even scar.

"She is absolutely perfect," he said. "There is not a scar. She is beautiful."

Howie and Terry are childhood sweethearts and met in line at McDonald's when a 12-year-old Howie realized he hadn't brought enough money with him.

Terry Mandel and Howie Mandel during "Indian Summer" Cast and Crew Parking Lot Barbecue© Getty
Howie and Terry married in 1980

"I actually borrowed money from her," he said during a 2022 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "I didn't know her, and I was short a couple of bucks for French fries, and she lent me money. She was, like, 14 at the time and she lent me money. And I've been paying her back ever since," he added.

It wasn't until Howie was 19 that the pair started dating and they tied the knot in Toronto in 1980. They share three children, daughters Jackelyn Shultz and Riley Mandel and a son, Alex Mandel.

