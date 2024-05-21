Jennifer Lopez highlights weight loss in solo red carpet appearance amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez looked thinner than ever when she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Atlas without her husband, Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old is currently plagued by reports that she and Ben are heading for divorce – but she put on a brave face as she posed for photos outside the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Monday.

Jennifer recently admitted that she is the "thinnest" she's ever been, and her smaller physique was evident in a monochrome two-piece.

The On the Floor singer looked tiny in a strapless white top and a figure-hugging black fishtail skirt that swept the ground.

Her accessories were blinding with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings, but her most telling piece was her wedding ring.

While Jennifer appears to subtly be confirming that all is well in her two-year marriage by wearing her ring, Ben has been pictured without his.

The 51-year-old actor was snapped on the set of his new movie, The Accountant 2, on Monday sans his wedding band, but his filming schedule is likely the reason for its absence, and Ben's at his wife's premiere.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Jennifer and Ben's marriage is in trouble, with some suggesting he has moved out of the marital home, although this remains unconfirmed.

© Getty Images Jennifer lost a lot of weight filming Kiss of the Spider Woman

The couple were also not pictured together for 47 days, adding fuel to the rumors, but they were finally snapped reuniting on May 16.

They put on a united front to watch Ben's child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play in Los Angeles. Ben was pictured in a black SUV as he reached across the vehicle to open the passenger door for Jen and her 16-year-old child Emme.

Before attending Fin's play together, the last time the couple was spotted out in public was March 30, when they were spotted hand in hand.

© Getty Images Jennifer looked great in her monochrome outfit

It's not surprising that Ben and Jen have been spending time apart lately. The Jenny from The Block singer has been busy in New York promoting her Netflix movie Atlas, preparing for her upcoming tour of This Is Me… Now, and co-chairing the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Ben has been on the West Coast working on the sequel to The Accountant.

Ben prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but after reuniting with Jennifer, he admitted that he has had to adjust his stance on publicizing their relationship.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben's marriage has been plagued by divorce rumors

Reflecting on their romantic journey in JLo's 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Ben shared insights into their private life and his initial reservations about living out their relationship in the public eye.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Ben said. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask.

"It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben married in 2022

Meanwhile, Jennifer's much smaller frame is the result of training for a movie and not marriage woes.

"I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well," she recently said on Live with Kelly and Mark.

She added: "Now, I'm ready to go. I'm the thinnest I've ever been. I'm in fighting shape right now."