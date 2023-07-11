Inside AGT star Howie Mandel's 43-year marriage to Terry Mandel

Howie Mandel has become a household name thanks to his multifaceted career as a comedian, television personality, actor, and producer. But to what does he owe his success? In a recent interview, the America's Got Talent star gave one hundred percent of the credit to his wife. "I feel like the luckiest guy in the world," Howie said of his childhood sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Terry Mandel. We're taking a closer look at their love story…

Who is Howie Mandel's wife Terry Mandel?

Terry Mandel is a Canadian talent agent and producer. According to IMDB, she served as an associate producer on her husband's comedy special, Howie Mandel: Live from Carnegie Mall (1985).

Terry Mandel is a talent agent and producer

How did Howie Mandel and Terry Mandel meet?

Howie and Terry are actually childhood sweethearts! During a 2022 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the AGT star explained that the pair had been in line at McDonald's when a 12-year-old Howie realized he hadn't brought enough money with him.

Howie and Terry Mandel originally met while standing in line at McDonald's

"I actually borrowed money from her. I didn't know her, and I was short a couple of bucks for french fries and she lent me money. She was, like, 14 at the time and she lent me money. And I've been paying her back ever since," he said.

It wasn't until a few years later that they actually started dating, however. "I started asking her out and she said no until…I think the first time I dated her I was 19. But she didn't want to go out with me," he added.

Howie and Terry pictured in Hollywood in 1986

As it turns out, the TV star had a reputation for being "crazy and obnoxious" which didn't sit well with Terry. But, eventually, she agreed to go on a date with him and the rest is history!

When did Howie Mandel and Terry Mandel get married?

Howie and Terry tied the knot in Toronto in 1980. In a 2023 interview with Streets of Toronto, Howie revealed that they'd spent their honeymoon in one of Yuk Yuk's stand-up comedy clubs.

Howie and Terry married in Toronto and spent their honeymoon in Yuk Yuk's stand-up comedy club

"I was already living in Los Angeles, and we had to fly up for the wedding," he recalled. "We barely had enough money to buy the plane tickets for the wedding, so I timed it as a business trip (although I didn't have big business then).

"Mark Breslin of Yuk Yuk's gave me a feature, and the day after our wedding, she was sitting on a stool beside me on the stage at Yuk Yuk's, and I explained to the audience that this was my honeymoon show. Again, I'm not a romantic, but this was a moment that she'll never forget (or she'll never let me forget!)"

Do Howie Mandel and Terry Mandel have children?

Howie and Terry are proud parents to their three children – daughters Jackelyn Shultz and Riley Mandel and a son, Alex Mandel. Through Jackelyn's marriage to her husband, Alex Shultz, Howie and Terry have become grandparents to their children, Abbey and Axel.