Dick Van Dyke reveals how he stays healthy just months away from turning 99 — and why his wife Arlene is to thank
Digital Cover health-and-fitness

Dick Van Dyke reveals how he stays healthy just months away from turning 99 — and why his wife Arlene is to thank

The newly Emmy-nominated Mary Poppins star has been married to Arlene Silver since 2012

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
More than six decades into his legendary career, Dick Van Dyke just keeps going, and despite being just months away from turning 99 years old, he's as fit as a fiddle.

The consummate entertainer gave Forbes a rare interview earlier this week and was joined by his wife of 12 years Arlene Silver, 52, a make-up artist who is now his professional partner as much as she is his personal partner.

He spoke not only about his immense love for his profession, but also his growing love for fitness and how strives to keep healthy and in shape well into his 90s.

Recommended videoYou may also likeDick Van Dyke's health routine at 98 will seriously surprise you

"It's getting more important," he noted. "I'm only about five months from 99, so I find it the legs – I would tell everybody who's getting old – get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on."

Van Dyke credited his longevity in both his life and career to "keeping moving," crediting a workout routine that emphasized an active lifestyle. "My mother lived within months of 96 – everyone else went in their sixties and seventies." 

Dick Van Dyke at the CBS Original Special DICK VAN DYKE: 98 YEARS OF MAGIC, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network.© Getty Images
Dick Van Dyke opened up about his fitness regimen and keeping healthy at 98

"I put a book out years ago called Keep Moving, so I still exercise everyday. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it – keeping moving."

He then took the opportunity to gush over his wife and credited her with keeping him alive. "Oh my god! I don't think I'd even be here, to tell you that truth," he said of life without her. 

Dick Van Dyke and wife, Arlene Silver photographed at home during a photo shoot on April 21, 2016 in Malibu, California© Getty Images
The actor spoke about incorporating weight training into his exercise routine

"She keeps me in shape, feeds me and I love her more everyday. We're just getting closer and closer," he added, and to Silver, that couldn't be more true. "He's really made me a better person," she said. 

"I was very cynical, I think, when I first met him. He's such a great human being and he's so pure in his thoughts and his heart, that it's rubbed off on me. Just all the wholesome things of life – that's what he has and he's just made me a better person."

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
"He's such a great human being and he's so pure in his thoughts and his heart, that it's rubbed off on me."

Recently, the Mary Popppins star achieved another significant milestone at 98 — he became the oldest nominee for a Daytime Emmy in history thanks to his Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series nod for his portrayal of Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.

He is up against Linden Ashby for The Young and The Restless, Ashley Jones for The Bold and The Beautiful, Alley Mills for General Hospital, and Guy Pearce for Neighbours. The awards will take place on June 7, and Van Dyke could potentially become the oldest Daytime Emmy winner in history.

He has four Primetime Emmy Awards courtesy of his work in the '60s and '70s© Getty Images
Van Dyke could become the oldest Daytime Emmy winner in history this weekend

Van Dyke has a single Daytime Emmy from two nominations, won back in 1984 for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming. He does, however, have four Primetime Emmy awards from six nominations, a majority of which were for The Dick Van Dyke Show, with nominations spanning from 1964 to 1990.

