Will this mushroom supplement solve your menopausal symptoms?

The mushroom market is booming, and varieties like lion's mane are becoming more popular than ever. More and more women, including supermodel and actress Gisele Bündchen are looking to lion’s mane for a more holistic way to alleviate their menopausal symptoms.

Gisele, 43, who was a former Victoria’s Secret model and has two kids with American football star Tom Brady, told her Instagram followers that she has been taking lion’s mane for a while, and has found that it really helps her focus and boosts her energy and loves taking the vegan capsules by Gaia Herbs

And the experts rate it too. Menopause often brings a lot of uncomfortable changes such as hot flashes, mood swings and sleep disturbances, but emerging research suggests that lion’s mane mushrooms can offer relief from these symptoms.

"Lion's mane is packed with compounds that support brain health and mental clarity,” explains Rhysa Phommachanh, healthcare expert at Landys chemist. “Consuming the mushroom as a daily supplement can be beneficial for menopausal women, as it may help alleviate symptoms such as mood swings and brain fog. Its neuroprotective properties also support mental health by promoting nerve growth and enhancing cognitive function."

© Manny Hernandez Supermodel and actress, Gisele Bundchen, 43, swears by lion's mane for focus and energy

One of the most significant and debilitating challenges during menopause is the cognitive decline that some women experience. Memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog are common complaints. But studies have shown that lion's mane mushrooms can help alleviate these symptoms and improve memory.

Menopausal women often face mood swings and anxiety too, and another great side effect of taking lion’s mane is its anxiety-reducing and antidepressant effects which also been proven in studies.

READ: I had crippling perimenopausal insomnia - here's how I cured it

Sleep disturbances are another common issue during menopause. Insomnia, night sweats, and restless sleep can significantly impact quality of life. Lion's Mane helps to improve sleep due to its calming effects on the nervous system.

So what’s the best way to take it? “Lion’s mane can be taken in many different ways, depending on personal preference,” explains Rhysa. “It is available in pill or capsule form, and many people prefer capsules to avoid tasting the mushroom and the need to measure the correct dosage.”

© Bowonpat Sakaew Lion's mane mushrooms help alleviate many menopausal symptoms

Experts advise to consider your symptoms before deciding which time of day to take a lion's mane supplement. For example, if you experience brain fog, take it in the morning to take advantage of its cognitive and energy-boosting effects throughout the day. And to help a disturbed sleep, taking it in the evening would be more beneficial.

Experts agree, that for menopausal women, the most noticeable benefit of taking lion’s mane is an improvement in cognitive function and mood stability. In studies, women have reported better focus as well as a reduction in anxiety and sleep disturbances. Lion’s Mane has beneficial effects on nerve growth factors and neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties, and can help alleviate symptoms like fatigue, irritability, and anxiety.