Why can't I sleep during menopause? The real reason

Sleep is one of life's greatest joys, which is why it can feel particularly unfair when perimenopause robs you of shut-eye.

Annoyingly, poor sleep is one of the most common perimenopause symptoms. A third of people affected by perimenopause say sleep loss is their most serious symptom and has the biggest life impact, according to a survey by Dunelm

We called on This Morning's resident GP Dr. Zoe Williams, who is working with menopause lifestyle brand Issviva, to find out why perimenopause wreaks havoc on our sleep, and what we can do about it.

"I see many people in my clinic at varying stages of their menopause journey, and one of the most consistent complaints is surrounding sleep," Dr. Zoe explains. "Many struggle with falling asleep, but one of the most common complaints voiced by perimenopausal patients is achieving an uninterrupted night's sleep."

"If we're experiencing poor quality sleep, we are likely to experience low mood and anxiety and this can have a negative impact on your body - both mentally and physically."

Why can't I sleep during perimenopause?

When you enter perimenopause, your body experiences a decline in sex hormone production and that can have a direct impact on your sleep. Your body starts to produce less oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone and this often causes changes in body core temperature, an increase in anxiety levels, and vaginal dryness. All of these issues can cause sleep disturbances.

It's also thought that our melatonin levels decrease when we enter perimenopause. Commonly referred to as 'the sleep hormone', our body's natural reserve of melatonin decreases gradually as we approach menopause.

Also, when your body's natural temperature rises, it's common to experience night sweats and these can cause you to wake during the night. Night sweats often mean waking to find yourself drenched in sweat, feeling unbearably hot and restless.

Will my sleep return to normal after menopause?

Now for some good news - at the end of the menopause journey, most people's hormones level off and their sleep patterns improve. However, this is not the case for everyone and for some people the lack of hormones means sleep disturbance continues.

How to sleep better in menopause

All the advice you normally hear about good sleep applies during perimenopause, but there are a few extra specific tips to try in mid-life.

1. Have a bedtime routine

Whether it's a milky drink, reading a book, or using a pillow spray, doing the same thing each night starts to train the brain that it's time to wind down for sleep.

2. Wee before bed

Ensure you empty your bladder before going to bed to avoid waking up early or in the middle of the night. Try to stop drinking all liquids a couple of hours before bedtime.

3. Avoid spicy snacks

Try and eat a lighter evening meal and avoid eating too late. Spicy or acidic foods may exacerbate hot flushes and feeling too full before bed can make you uncomfortable.

Avoid nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol before bed. Whilst you might think a glass of wine before bed might help you get better sleep, it won't! It negatively impacts the quality of your sleep. Nicotine and caffeine will stimulate you and alcohol dehydrates you.

4. Choose your pyjamas wisely

Minimise the chance of night sweats with lightweight sleepwear to stay cool at night, or try sleeping naked. Many high street retailers, including Primark, are now selling menopause-friendly clothes and nightwear that are great for keeping cool.

Along the same lines, turn off the heating in your bedroom and keep it nice and cool.

5. Treat yourself to a new duvet

There are duvets and bedding out there now, designed specifically to keep you cool and minimise night sweats. Looking for cooling duvets online, or opt for eucalyptus silk bedding, by brands such as Aeyla. Eucalyptus silk is naturally sweat-wicking, so is good for that all-important bedtime temperature drop, which helps us fall and stay asleep. Plus it feels so luxurious you'll look forward to bounding up to bed.

Dr. Zoe Williams is working with www.issviva.co.uk, a hub of advice on coping with menopause.

