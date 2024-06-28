Loose Women star Denise Welch poses in sheer dress on the beach during surprise reunion

Denise Welch is currently on holiday in California, living her best life on the beach as well as meeting new friends and reconnecting with old pals.

Thursday saw the 66-year-old Loose Women star don a striking sheer black beach dress as she posed by the swimming pool with an old friend.

Under the lacy number, Denise rocked a pink leopard print swimsuit, looking every inch the glamour puss. In the holiday snap, Denise cosied up to Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers, who she was partnered with on the show in 2011.

The pair struck up a close bond during Denise's stint on the ice, and looked delighted to see each other. Denzy has also been making new friends while stateside, appearing on a podcast amid the stars of Bravo TV show Vanderpump Rules.

Meeting new friends and family

As well as bonding with the reality TV royalty, Denise also met up with her future in-laws while in America. Her son, Matty Healy of the 1975, recently got engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, and Denise met up with Gabbriette's parents.

The Waterloo Road star is delighted to be welcoming Gabbriette into the family, sharing her glee on Instagram, she wrote: "I'm so happy to be blessed with a wonderful daughter-in-law to be," and sharing on Loose Women that the model is everything she could want in a daughter-in-law.

Denise is likely overjoyed to see Matty happy and settled after a tumultuous year following his whirlwind romance and breakup with Taylor Swift.

While Denise was initially keen on Taylor, even posing with the megastar for a cute photo, her opinion on the Antihero singer quickly soured when Taylor released her 31-track album, The Tortured Poets Department, with many of the most scathing tracks believed to be about Matty.

Upon the release of the album, Denise said during Loose Women: "I wasn't aware she had an album out at all, I haven't heard anything to do with it," causing riotous laughs from the audience.

Dermot O'Leary a guest on the show quipped: "It’s suddenly all become very awkward," with Denise shutting the conversation down, stating: "I wish her all the best." Watch the uncomfortable moment below...

Denise has likely put all thoughts of Taylor behind her and is concentrating on Matty's impending marriage.