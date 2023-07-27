Denise Welch supported by Loose Women co-stars as she reveals family health news

Like all the panellists on Loose Women, Denise Welch is always upfront with viewers when she's speaking about issues close to her heart, and Thursday's edition was no different as she revealed her stepson would have to undergo surgery.

Speaking about donating blood on the latest edition of the ITV daytime show, the Waterloo Road star revealed that her stepson, Lewis, was currently being treated at King's College London due to a flare-up of his Crohn's disease and that he would be going in for surgery for the condition. Denise was incredibly worried as she heard there was a shortage of blood in the UK due to a lack of donations.

WATCH: Denise Welch breaks down in tears on Loose Women

Speaking to her fellow panellists, she said: "Today, my stepson Lewis is at King's hospital about to go in for surgery for is Crohn's, so talking about this today, obviously I'm sure he's in such amazing hands, thank you, King's. [You think that] everything will be okay but it is worrying to think that there is a potential shortage."

Her co-stars were quick to support her, with Jane Moore saying: "It doesn't really cross my mind, which is pretty shameful, and now I'm going to vow to go and do it [donate blood]." Meanwhile Coleen Nolan added: "I don't know what it is, but you always take for granted that if anything happens, there will be blood at the hospital."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise and her fellow panellists discussed the issue

The segment ended with Charlene White giving blood live on-air as she video called in for the discussion. Denise also revealed that her late mother, Ann, required blood transfusions during her life before her death in 2012.

Denise said: "It's so worrying that there is a shortage. My mum was saved many times by blood transfusion."

It's been a big year for Lewis as he and his wife Elizabeth welcomed their first child back in March, with Denise sharing the joyous news live on-air during an edition of Loose Women.

© Tristan Fewings Denise is the stepmother of husband Lincoln's son Lewis

Tearing up as she became a grandmother for the first time, Denise shared: "My husband and I became nana and grandad two days ago! My stepson Lewis and his wife Lizzie, gave birth to a beautiful little boy. I can't say much more because they haven't done the photo reveal and everything so I'll do that as soon as I can."

Explaining why she decided to be called a 'nana', she explained: "I've gone for nana because when you've have blended families you have to share the baby out between so many people. My mum was nana and I had a nana. I selfishly wanted Lincoln to be 'grompa'. In the North East we say 'grompa' so I suppose that would be spelt G R O M P A.

© John Phillips Denise became a grandmother for the first time this year

"But he's going to be grandad and Lewis' mum Bev, she's going to be nanny and Lizzie's mum and dad are just thinking about what they are going to be."

DISCOVER: Loose Women star Denise Welch confesses what she stole from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's house

MORE: Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Jane Moore shock audience in heated Prince Harry's hacking case debate