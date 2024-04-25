Matty Healy's mom breaks silence on Taylor Swift's songs about her son – see her 'awkward' reaction

1975 frontman Matty Healy's mother, TV star Denise Welch, was a strong supporter of her son and Taylor Swift's relationship when they were dating in 2023, but following the release of Taylor's new album The Tortured Poet's Department, Denise isn't feeling so fond.

Denise's co-star Nadia Sawalha addressed the elephant in the room during Thursday's episode of Loose Women, saying: "Taylor Swift has got a new album out. Have you heard it Denise?" to which Denise replied: "I wasn't aware she had an album out at all, I haven't heard anything to do with it," causing riotous laughs from the audience.

Dermot O'Leary a guest on the show quipped: "It’s suddenly all become very awkward," with Denise shutting the conversation down, stating: "I wish her all the best." Watch the uncomfortable moment below...

WATCH: Denise Welch reacts to Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor and Denise were close when Matty was seeing the singer, with Denise posing with the Fortnight musician for a cute photo, which saw fellow artist Florence Welch (no relation!) hovering in the background.

We suspect their close bond came to an abrupt end following Taylor and Matty's demise, but we're pleased she still wishes Taylor well.

Denise's comments on the 31-track album echo Matty's own statement on the controversial release. When the musician was asked in the street what he thought of the 'diss track' about him, he replied with a smile: "My diss track? Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good."

© Getty Matty Healy and Denise Welch are close

The short clip had a mixed response from fans on social media, with some claiming that he appeared nervous when asked about Taylor, while another thought that it was evidence that Taylor and Matty’s brief relationship was the result of a PR stunt.

© Robert Kamau Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dated in 2023

One mom who is a fan of Taylor's latest release is Travis Kelce's mother, who said of her son's girlfriend's LP: "I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released. I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

