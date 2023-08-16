Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin joke about new career move in plunging swimsuits

ITV presenters Denise Welch, 65, and Carol McGiffin, 63, are currently enjoying a sun-soaked break, keeping their followers updated on their holiday shenanigans.

On Tuesday the Loose Women ladies shared a joyful swimsuit photo, with Denise rocking a plunging red swimming costume that Pamela Anderson would envy, while Carol opted for a tiny white two-piece. Joking about embarking on a new career, they captioned the snap: "A momentary lapse in concentration whilst shooting our ‘Only Nans’ content, get ready to subscribe," Denise wrote, joking that they're joining the Only Fans platform.

© Instagram Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch looked sensational in their swimwear

Loose Women colleague Ruth Langsford loved the joke, writing: "Only Nans! Hottest Nannas I’ve ever seen!" while Katie Piper added: "Subscribing now." Nadia Sawalha echoed the sentiment, writing: "Ha ha ha, can’t wait!!"

Others praised how fabulous the two looked. "You two look incredible and gorgeous," one wrote, while another added: "Thought Carol was Penny Lancaster at first, where has she been hiding those long legs?"

LOOK: Denise Welch sizzles in plunging swimsuit after 'stressful few weeks'

Many other fans begged for Carol to return to Loose Women. "Come back Carol, miss seeing you saying how it is," and: "We miss you soooo much on Loose Women, Carol - it’s truly not the same without you."

A plea was made for the two to have their own show, too. "I don't know what about, but you should do your own show!" one wrote, while another said: "Love the two of you, was always so funny when you were on together. I’d love you both to do a show together. Maybe a road trip, would be so funny!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Loose Women viewers miss having Carol McGiffin on their screens

Carol departed Loose Women earlier this year, claiming it was damaging her health. In an open chat with Best Magazine, Carol said: "I've had to step away from it, it was causing me too much stress."

The 63-year-old, who has been on the show on and off since 2000, explained that stress caused by the show was behind her inflamed appearance, which viewers picked up on in March when she looked noticeably red during an appearance on the panel. Remind yourself of Carol's red face below.

WATCH: Carol McGiffin's red face worried fans on Loose Women

Carol said that her skin issues haven't flared up again since quitting the show. "I think it must have been down to stress and you can't do stress when you've had cancer that is likely to return one day like I have."

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub