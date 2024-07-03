Heather Graham displays phenomenal physique in tiny string bikini in jaw-dropping new photos

Heather Graham left her followers practically drooling when she shared some stunning new bikini photos on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old actress is currently enjoying a vacation in Malta and wasted no time stripping down to her skimpy swimwear to soak up the summer sun.

Taking to Instagram, Heather put her phenomenal, yoga-honed physique on display in two tiny string bikinis.

Posing on her knees on the deck of a boat, Heather looked gorgeous in a white two-piece that displayed her tiny waist and ample cleavage.

© Instagram Heather put on a busty display in her bikini photos

In another image, the Hangover star opted for a similar red version that sat high on her hips and cut low underneath her bust.

Heather appeared to be starting her Fourth of July celebrations early, and captioned the carousel of photos: "Went to the @mediterranefilmfestival and got to see beautiful Malta! Wishing everyone a very happy 4th of July and sending you all lots of love!"

© Instagram Heather looks gorgeous in her skimpy bikini

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "You're so beautiful Heather!"

A second said: "As gorgeous as ever." A third added: "Still got it," and another said: "Honestly stunning Heather."

It's not surprising that Heather has maintained her flawless figure over the years – but she also works on having a healthy mindset too.

To keep herself in shape, she practices yoga three times a week and spends 20 minutes every day doing transcendental meditation.

© Instagram Heather credits her figure to yoga

"I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

While yoga plays a huge part in Heather's incredible appearance, she also credits her youthful glow to getting plenty of sleep.

© Instagram Heather sleeps between nine and 12 hours a night

"I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she previously told NewBeauty.

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside," she added.

© Instagram Heather has incredible strength and flexibility

The Boogie Nights actress is so strict with her sleeping pattern, that she once revealed that people are "horrified" when they learn how many hours she sleeps a night.

"I love sleeping," she told The Guardian in 2016. "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Of course, staying active isn't the only way Heather looks after herself. She also tries to follow a healthy diet.

© Instagram Heather has been practicing yoga for years

"I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she told the publication.

"And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."