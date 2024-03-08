Heather Graham, 54, displays her yoga-honed physique in itsy bitsy bikini

Heather Graham is a walking advertisement for the benefits of yoga after displaying her incredible physique in a tiny bikini on Thursday.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her enjoying a yoga retreat in Mexico – and her sculpted figure was hard to miss.

Heather looked unbelievably toned in a brown two-piece that showcased the results of her dedication to the practice, which can build strength and flexibility.

© Instagram Heather looks phenomenal in a bikini

In one image, the actress poses on a rock by the sea, with one hand placed on her slim waistline while the sunlight illuminates her toned abs.

Another photo shows her walking in the ocean with slicked-back hair and water glistening over her muscular body.

A third snap highlights Heather's incredible strength as she performs a yoga move during her retreat.

Captioning her incredible photos, she penned: "So grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat and meditate looking at the ocean with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Me gusta."

© Instagram Heather's defined physique is evident

Her followers were blown away by her seemingly ageless appearance, with one commenting: "You look stunning and beautiful still in a bikini. You are an ageless Queen." A second said: "You do not age. Wow!"

A third added: "You still look exactly the same as you did in Boogie Nights and that was 27 years ago!!! Can you tell me where The Fountain of Youth is please?"

© Instagram Heather practices yoga three times a week

Heather has expressed her love for yoga in the past and practices three times a week. She also spends 20 minutes every day doing transcendental meditation.

"I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

While yoga plays a huge part in Heather's incredible appearance, she also credits her youthful glow to getting plenty of sleep.

© Instagram Heather has incredible strength and flexibility

"I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she previously told NewBeauty.

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside," she added.

The Boogie Nights actress is so strict with her sleeping pattern, that she once revealed that people are "horrified" when they learn how many hours she sleeps a night.

© Instagram Heather has been practicing yoga for years

"I love sleeping," she told The Guardian in 2016. "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Of course, staying active isn't the only way Heather looks after herself. She also tries to follow a healthy diet.

"I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she told the publication. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

