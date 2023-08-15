Heather Graham, 53, bares her sensational figure in tiny red bikini – see stunning photo

Heather Graham put her sensational figure front and center in a tiny red bikini while vacationing in Greece.

The 53-year-old actress looked phenomenal in the vivid two-piece, which highlighted her slim physique and long, toned legs. As if teasing her followers with one gorgeous bikini photo wasn't enough – Heather shared a similar jaw-dropping photo of herself modeling a white variation too.

The Hangover star is clearly enjoying her Grecian vacation and shared an insight into her trip on Monday. Alongside her striking swimwear photos, Heather uploaded snaps of a delicious-looking pasta dish and a few of her taking in the sights while rocking an incredible summer wardrobe.

© Instagram Heather looked phenomenal in her tiny red bikini

Captioning the carousel of photos, she penned: "Hot tomato girl summer," alongside a tomato, Greek flag, red heart, and pasta emoji. Her fans were blown away by her beauty, with one commenting: "You look amazing as always."

A second said: "You are heaven." A third gushed: "Still gorgeous," and a fourth added: "You're teaching time/age a lesson!"

Heather is no stranger to receiving compliments about her seemingly ageless appearance. But instead of turning to dramatic measures to help, she credits her youthful glow to sleep.

"I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she told NewBeauty in April.

© Instagram Heather opted for a white version of her bikini too

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside," she added.

© Instagram Heather brought a beautiful summer wardrobe to Greece with her

The Boogie Nights actress is so strict with her sleeping pattern, she once revealed that people are "horrified" when they learn just how many hours of sleep she gets a night. "I love sleeping," she told The Guardian in 2016.

"When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night." It's not just being well-rested that helps Heather look and feel her best, she also makes sure to stay active. "

I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

© Instagram Heather looks amazing in red

Heather practices yoga three times a week and spends 20 minutes every day doing transcendental meditation.

As for her diet, Heather prefers to keep it sugar-free. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she added. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

