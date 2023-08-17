Heather Graham's five most sizzling bikini looks at 53 – see gorgeous photos

Heather Graham will celebrate her 54th birthday in just six months and there's no denying she is looking better than ever.

The 53-year-old credits an insane amount of sleep, a sugar-free diet, and plenty of yoga for her incredible physique – and her dedication to her health certainly shows in her appearance, with the actress often causing a stir among her followers when she shares sizzling bikini photos on social media.

Speaking about her healthy lifestyle, the Boogie Nights star told NewBeauty in April: "I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever. I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside."

Revealing just how much sleep she aims for each night, she told The Guardian in 2016: "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

She also makes sure she stays active. "I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

As for her diet, Heather explained: "I used to eat sweets all the time. I was a big sugar person, but now, I'm like, 'I can't do that,' so I try to eat healthier. I try to choose what's right for my body."

If you need inspiration to follow in Heather's footsteps, look at some of her best bikini moments below…

Heather Graham's best bikini looks

1 5 © Instagram Heather looked phenomenal in her tiny red bikini Heather certainly loves to travel so it's not surprising she's found a style of bikini that works for her. She favors a triangle cup and high-leg bottoms that help to accentuate her features. Her most recent bikini photo was shared in August 2023 during a vacation in Greece. She looked phenomenal in a vivid red two-piece, which highlighted her slim physique and long, toned legs.

2 5 © Instagram Heather opted for a white version of her bikini too During the same vacation, Heather modeled a white bikini while soaking up the sun on a pebble beach. Rocking wet hair and dark sunglasses, she showcased her yoga-honed figure while stretching her arms up underneath an umbrella.

3 5 Heather looked great in her black bikini - love the giant flamingo too Heather is clearly a fan of Greece as she vacationed there in July 2021 also. Basking under the hot sun, she chose another plain bikini, this time in black as she floated on the water in a giant pink flamingo.

4 5 © Instagram Heather Graham took a walk on the wild side in her leopard print bikini In January 2021, the actress temporarily switched up her love of plain colors for a bold leopard print bikini. She also opted for a balconette style which gave her more of a lift. With the sun shining down on her tanned skin, Heather once again looked sensational while enjoying some "ocean meditation".