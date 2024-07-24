I’m a hair loss expert - these are my top tips for keeping hair healthy during menopause

Hair loss is a common yet often distressing symptom of menopause but understanding why your hair has suddenly changed helps to get to the root (excuse the pun) causes of hair thinning or loss and then you can utilise effective strategies that will make a real difference to the health, texture and volume of your hair.

Dr. Sophie Shotter, a renowned expert in hormone health, shares her top tips for managing hair loss during menopause with HELLO!

Begin by getting your hormones checked

Sophie emphasises the importance of hormone testing to get an accurate picture of what's happening in your body. “Get your hormones checked - so much hair loss is driven by oestrogen deficiency and possible androgen dominance. Having your hormones checked can really help to give you a more accurate picture. And make sure this test also includes your thyroid hormones - these are often a problem in midlife, and being either over or underactive can cause hair thinning.”

Check your diet

Deficiencies in key nutrients like Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and iron can contribute to hair loss. Sophie explains that "if you have a fundamental imbalance in these key substances, no amount of intervention will help you to grow a fuller head of hair," so it's crucial to address any deficiencies to support healthy hair growth.

Reduce stress

It’s no surprise to hear that high stress levels can exacerbate hormonal imbalances and increase hair loss. Sophie suggests incorporating stress-reducing activities such as yoga or meditation into your routine. “Focusing on stress reduction can make tangible differences in hair health,” she explains. The key is to find something that you love so you keep up with the routine.

Dr Sophie Shotter is a renowned hormone health specialist

Exercise regularly

Exercise does so much more than build muscle, improve bone health and help your mental health during menopause, it also helps to boost circulation in your skin, which includes the scalp. “Regular exercise can drive optimal levels of micronutrients and oxygen in the scalp, helping to contribute to healthy hair growth,” Sophie explains.

Maintain a healthy diet

Sophie advises to eat a balanced diet rich “in a variety of plants, healthy fats, and proteins”. A nutritious diet like this provides the building blocks needed for healthy hair growth.

Consider taking a supplement

“Supplementing with B6 and folic acid can support hair growth,” Dr. Shotter explains. “Personally, I’m a fan of Viviscal Professional, which contains Biotin and a proprietary marine extract which has over 10 published research studies proving its efficacy.”

© Photoroyalty Sophie says that supplementing with Vitamin B6 and folic acid can be useful for hair growth.

Ditch the straighteners once in a while

Overuse of heat tools, particularly hair straighteners, can lead to hair damage and breakage. “Over straightening is probably the worst culprit as many people straighten the same section multiple times,” Sophie explains. She advises to let your hair dry naturally as often as possible and also she suggests to invest in high quality hair tools like those from Dyson, that require less heat, so less damage is caused.

Towel dry with caution

Sophie advises to avoid vigorously rubbing your hair dry with a towel once you step out of the shower. “Gentle towel drying and using hair brushes which are in good condition will help to minimise snapping of the hair,” Sophie explains.

Always use heat protecting products

“Whenever you are going to use heat tools, make sure you’re using a good product to protect your hair from the heat. I’m a big fan of Pureology’s Heat Protection Spray.”

Improve the health of your existing hair

“I’m a big fan of K18 which reinfuses the hair shaft with protein, helping to make your hair healthier and more nourished,” claims Sophie. “Also think about the shampoo and conditioner you use and aim for products that are free of sulphates (SLS) to help boost scalp health.”