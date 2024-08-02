Olympics: Controversy over Algerian boxer Imane Khelif explained

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has been at the centre of a social media storm following her match against Italy's Angela Carini, ending after 46 seconds with the Italian boxer calling time on the match.

Footage from the match went viral, with some online commentators claiming that Imane was a transgender woman, with some calling the athlete a "biological male". This stems from the boxer failing the International Boxing Association's (IBA) gender eligibility test in 2023.

© Richard Pelham Imane triumphed over Italy's Angela Carini on Thursday

However, it should be noted that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) has disputed the conclusions reached by the IBA. Mark Adams, a spokesperson for the IOC said: "We have no knowledge of what the tests were. They were cobbled together, as I understand, overnight to change the results [of the world championships]."

Likewise, the BBC reported that they were "unable to determine what the gender tests consist of".

Ahead of the Paris Games, the IOC stopped recognising the IBA and in a later statement said: "Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they [Imane and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting] were suddenly disqualified without any due process. According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO."

© Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO/Shutterstock Imane was previously disqualified from the World Boxing Championships

Despite online claims, Imane is not a transgender woman and is also not intersex, and has previously spoken about her father's objections to her pursuing a boxing career as he "did not approve of boxing for girls". It should also be noted that changing gender is currently illegal in Imane's home country of Algeria.

Defending Imane's inclusion, Mark Adams said: "This is not a transgender case. There has been some confusion that somehow it's a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case. On that there is consensus, scientifically this is not a man fighting a woman."

© Brendan Moran Imane competed, and was defeated, at the Tokyo Olympics

The boxer has competed in 51 matches, winning on 42 occasions and losing on nine occasions. Imane previously competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she was defeated in the quarter-finals by Ireland's Kellie Harrington.

What happened in the match?

On Thursday, Imane faced Italy's Angela Carini in the welterweight (66kg) category. Imane landed successive hits on the Italian boxer's face, with the athlete opting to call off the match after just 46 seconds.

Following the match, Angela said: "It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment." The boxer was also reportedly heard saying: "It's not right," as Imane was declared the winner.

© Blondet Eliot/ABACA/Shutterstock Imane has been subjected to inaccurate claims from social media users

However, since the controversy erupted, Angela has come to the defence of Imane. "All this controversy makes me sad," she told Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

Angela also spoke of her regrets for not shaking hands with Imane following their match, explaining she was caught up in the moment of her "Olympics dream going up in smoke". She added she would "embrace" Imane if they were to cross paths again.

© Richard Pelham Angela has spoken out about the hate faced by Imane

Imane is due to face Hungary's Luca Hamori on Saturday.

Who else is involved?

Imane isn't the only boxer to face this controversy at the Games, as Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting has faced a similar situation.

© Richard Pelham Lin Yu-Ting is in a similar situation to Imane

Like Imane, Lin was reported to have failed the IBA's gender eligibility tests and was stripped of a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships, before being cleared by the IOC to compete.

Lin is the top seed in the featherweight (57kg) category, and defeated Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in a clean sweep. She is due to face Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in the event's quarter-finals.