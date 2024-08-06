Duchess Sophie jumps for joy in gleeful scenes – watch

Duchess Sophie is always the picture of poise, so it came as a welcome surprise when the royal lost all composure while watching the women's cycling at the Olympics.

Prince Edward's wife could be seen jumping for joy, waving her arms in the air, shrieking and hugging her fellow spectators as the Team GB cyclists broke the world record to secure Britain's first ever Olympic medal in the event.

© Getty Duchess Sophie was overjoyed at the Olympics

The Duchess of Edinburgh is patron of the British Cycling Federation, so was understandably over the moon, taking to social media to share her elation on the royal family's social media account. Watch the joyous clip below...

"A huge congratulations to @EmmaFinucane123, @SophieECapewell and @katymarch from your very proud Patron!" the post read.

The jubilant update also contained a checklist with ticks beside "World Record", "Olympic Gold" and "A first for @TeamGB".

As well as congratulatory messages for the athletes, the public expressed an outpouring of love for the Duchess, commenting on how much she gives to her patronages and how wonderful it is to see her celebrating so openly.

Sporty Duchess

While Princess Kate is known for being the sportiest member of the royal family, Duchess Sophie gives her a run for her money.

Sport has a special place in Duchess Sophie's heart, as she and Prince Edward met thanks to a shared passion for archaic sport, real tennis.

© Getty Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh share a passion for sport

It's a unique hobby in this day and age – only played by around 7,000 people in the world, making Sophie and Edward a match made in heaven, given they are among the few people worldwide who can play the sport.

Unlike normal tennis, real tennis is played indoors, with balls more akin to cricket balls. They're handmade and solid, while the rackets used are wooden.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was overjoyed with the win

Funnily enough, real tennis isn't played at the Olympics, though it was a demonstration sport at the 1968 and 1984 Olympics, meaning it was played to drum up interest at the games, but not competitively.

Duchess Sophie is not discriminatory about the sports she watches, and was pride of place watching the hockey, badminton swimming and weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

